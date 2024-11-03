In four minutes: Details revealed on Shayetet 13 op. to capture Hezbollah official

Some 20 Israeli special forces wearing Lebanese security uniforms partook in the capture of senior Hezbollah official Emad Fadel Amhaz in Lebanon on Saturday, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Sunday.

The Al-Akhbar report noted that the operation took a total of four minutes.

The report claimed that Lebanese civilians escorted the Israeli force to the apartment from which Amhaz was taken.

According to the report, Lebanese security officials located ten sim cards, a phone, and a foreign passport in Amhaz's apartment.

The Israeli forces were also able to delete footage from security cameras around the area remotely, the report alleged. Footage from a security camera reportedly showing the operation in Batroun, in northern Lebanon. (credit: Via Maariv)

Shayetet 13 operates in Lebanon

On Saturday, the Army Radio cited an Israeli official as confirming that Shayetet 13 commandos had landed in the northern Lebanese coastal city of Batroun and captured Amhaz.

The Hezbollah official was reportedly subsequently transferred to Israeli territory.

The Lebanese city is about 140 kilometers from the Israeli coast and 55 kilometers north of Beirut.