'Shift 101' hostage mothers protest group block access road to the Knesset

'Shift 101' has been holding a sit-in, in shifts, across the road from the Knesset since 3 p.m. on Monday.

'Shift 101' is a protest group aimed at putting pressure on the government to work on releasing the hostages.

The group is composed of several members of hostage families as well as former hostages. They called for a non-political unity protest to return the hostages.

"We, mothers and family members of hostages and hostages, call on mothers and fathers, women and men from all over the country to unite beyond disputes and polarization and join us for the most important cause of all - to contribute to the return of the hostages. We have hope." Einav Zangauker (R), mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, at the Shift 101 silent protest at the Knesset in Jerusalem. (credit: DANOR AHARON)

Non-violent quiet protest

The group described its goals, saying, "Together, with our bodies, without any violence and in silence, we will sit in front of the access roads to government institutions in Jerusalem. Our goal is to put heavy pressure on the government, demanding to immediately sign agreements that will lead to the return of all hostages."

They also clarified they have no political affiliation and said that in the event that the government moves to support them, they will start "immediately fulfilling their duties."

They said their protest would imitate the non-violent protest of Gandhi through quiet, mass, prolonged, and non-violent actions.

"We will maintain a simple and clear code of conduct: white clothes, no signs and slogans, no shouting and cursing, no drums and megaphones."

"If they come to remove us -- we will remember that the police are not our enemies. They are our sisters and brothers. We will put on a face, and we will not oppose the removal, but we will not help them remove us either."

Protests will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, and then in shifts on Tuesday and Wednesday in three shifts, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., then from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and finally from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

'Shift 101' will also hold mandatory training sessions with protestors beforehand, and they recommend arriving at least half an hour before the shift starts for a briefing.

They also asked everyone to bring warm clothes and a change of clothes.