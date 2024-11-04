IDF heightens state of alert in anticipation of Iranian response

The IDF has not ruled out the possibility of an Iranian response from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq, rather than directly from Iran.

By AMIR BOHBOT
MISSILES FIRED from Iran are intercepted over northern Israel, last Tuesday. This has been a grueling year marked by unrelenting challenges. Just this past week, Israel faced an attack of nearly 200 ballistic missiles from Iran, the writer notes. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The IDF has heightened its state of alert and readiness in anticipation of a possible Iranian response to the recent Israeli strike, military sources said on Monday. 

This increased vigilance includes daily situational assessments across all branches and divisions of the IDF General Staff, including the Home Front Command.

Intelligence gathering efforts have been intensified through various methods involving the entire intelligence community. At the same time, the Israeli air force remains on high alert, focusing on its control and air defense systems.

“The presence of hundreds of American soldiers in Israel operating the THAAD missile defense system underscores the close cooperation between the IDF and US forces stationed here,” a military official noted.

Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram has also strengthened cooperative ties with his counterparts at US CENTCOM headquarters to prepare for various scenarios.

Maj.-Gen Amir Baram. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF sources emphasized, “Despite various reports in foreign media, there is no confirmed information about the exact timing of a response.”
They further assessed that Iran is still considering its options for retaliation and evaluating the scale of their response.

Not ruling out the possibility of an Iranian response

Additionally, security officials are not discounting the possibility of Iranian attempts to target senior Israeli figures both domestically and abroad.

Security officials pointed out that Iran is likely weighing US warnings carefully while testing the limits, particularly during the American election period.
“An Iranian attack on Israel could impact the US elections, as Israel is deeply embedded in the political narratives of both Democratic and Republican campaigns,” one source explained.
Military sources confirmed that, despite assessments suggesting that the US elections might delay any Iranian response by at least a few days, the IDF has strategically reinforced its detection, warning, air defense, intelligence, and operational systems within the General Staff.


