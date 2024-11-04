IDF heightens state of alert in anticipation of Iranian response

The IDF has heightened its state of alert and readiness in anticipation of a possible Iranian response to the recent Israeli strike, military sources said on Monday.

This increased vigilance includes daily situational assessments across all branches and divisions of the IDF General Staff, including the Home Front Command.

Intelligence gathering efforts have been intensified through various methods involving the entire intelligence community. At the same time, the Israeli air force remains on high alert, focusing on its control and air defense systems.

“The presence of hundreds of American soldiers in Israel operating the THAAD missile defense system underscores the close cooperation between the IDF and US forces stationed here,” a military official noted. Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram has also strengthened cooperative ties with his counterparts at US CENTCOM headquarters to prepare for various scenarios.

IDF sources emphasized, "Despite various reports in foreign media, there is no confirmed information about the exact timing of a response."

Not ruling out the possibility of an Iranian response