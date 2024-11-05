Police arrest Jenin resident for blackmailing east Jerusalem woman

A resident of Jenin reportedly blackmailed an east Jerusalem woman by screenshotting her intimate pictures and demanding payment in exchange for not releasing the images.

The two maintained an online relationship, during which the Jenin resident coerced her into sending intimate photos via social media. He later threatened to expose the images unless she paid him a large sum of money.

Following these actions, the suspect was arrested by investigators from the central fraud unit (YAMAR) of the Jerusalem District Police, and his detention has been repeatedly extended. Prosecutors are expected to file an indictment against him soon.

About a month ago, fraud unit investigators launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the woman. The complaint and subsequent investigation indicated that the suspect had requested intimate video footage from her, took screenshots, and then demanded money in exchange for not distributing the content he possessed.

According to the police investigation, the suspect habitually captured screenshots of the intimate videos she sent and began a campaign of threats and blackmail, further demanding additional sexual acts recorded and sent to him. He allegedly demanded substantial payments, promising not to release the intimate footage in his possession.

Police investigate

The police gathered evidence linking the suspect to the intimate relationship, during which he reportedly demanded and received photos of the woman’s intimate areas under threats. Among the evidence found were nude images of the woman, which she sent at his request, in some cases after he issued threats against her. The suspect, a Palestinian resident of Jenin without residence permits, was arrested by the Jerusalem District Police's fraud unit. His detention has been periodically extended at the police's request.

In the course of the thorough investigation, police suspect that the woman fell victim to the suspect's actions, which he allegedly conducted through social media. Recently, investigators completed their inquiry and compiled sufficient evidence to support serious charges against the suspect. Prosecutors submitted their intent to file charges last Thursday, and the indictment is expected in the coming days. His detention was extended until Sunday when formal charges are anticipated.

"This is a serious case involving harm to an east Jerusalem resident through social media," Chief Inspector Oshri Bartal, head of the Cybercrime department at YAMAR Jerusalem, stated. "The suspect exploited her and violated her privacy. Once we recognized the severity of the situation, we acted sensitively and professionally to gather every piece of evidence that would lead to his arrest and ensure justice is served. I must also stress the importance of reporting such incidents to the police, as this report prevented further offenses and led to the suspect’s arrest. It is crucial to remember never to send intimate information or images to strangers, even in online spaces, and not to respond to such requests and temptations."