Sa'ar, Netanyahu sign coalition agreement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Right chairman and foreign minister-elect MK Gideon Sa'ar signed a coalition agreement on Wednesday morning, officially cementing Sa'ar's entry into the coalition, a spokesperson for Sa'ar confirmed.

According to the agreement, Sa'ar will become foreign minister, and fellow party member MK Ze'ev Elkin will become a minister responsible for the directorates responsible for rehabilitating the North and South.

Another party member, MK Sharren Haskel, will become deputy foreign minister.

Increase in budget

The foreign ministry will also receive a NIS 545 million budget increase for public diplomacy ("Hasbara"), according to a statement by Sa'ar. The budget will go towards "media campaigns abroad, in the foreign press, on socia media, and more."

These will include "concentrated activity on US campuses in order to change their attitude towards Israel and its policies while cooperating with the Jewish community in the US and without harming the activity of the Diaspora Affairs ministry." Minister Gideon Sa'ar speaks during a special plenum session presenting the new emergency government at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on October 12, 2023. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Sa'ar will also take a "permanent part" in security and diplomatic consultations, including on the topic of the "Iranian nuclear plan."

The coalition agreement was signed after Sa'ar joined the government in September as a Minister-without-portfolio, without committing to coalition protocols. The new agreement means Sa'ar's four MKs are now committed to coalition discipline. It is unclear whether or not they will support bill initiatives to exempt haredi yeshiva students from military service, which Sa'ar said recently that he would oppose.

The agreement came after Netanyahu said on Tuesday evening that he was removing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in favor of Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz.

Katz's vacating of the foreign ministry enabled the prime minister to appoint Sa'ar to the position.