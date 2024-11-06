Israel should target Beirut's airport, in retaliation for hit near Ben-Gurion Airport - expert

Israel should take a firm approach toward Lebanon and respond to the hit near Ben-Gurion Airport by targeting Beirut's airport, Dr. Eddy Cohen, an expert on Middle Eastern affairs, said on Wednesday in conversation with Maariv.

"Israel must shut down the Beirut airport – we have full legitimacy to do so now," he said, adding, "International airlines see the threat to the area of Ben-Gurion Airport, and it deters them, so we need to respond quickly.

"Hezbollah may continue trying to target the airport, and if we don’t respond, it could disrupt its regular operations. If we strike Beirut and shut down the airport, they [Hezbollah] will be deterred,” he noted.

Cohen emphasized that such an action would clarify to Hezbollah the cost of its attacks and lead to international pressure on Lebanon.

Cohen noted that Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections may grant Israel greater freedom of action in the Middle East, particularly against the Iranian threat. An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport (credit: REUTERS)

According to him, Trump adopted a firm approach toward Iran and designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization, while "Biden came in and erased that. The democrats in the US have done harm and sown harm in the Middle East."

Cohen expressed hope that Trump would return to his tough stance on Iran, reinstate economic sanctions, and even support Israel in action against Iran's nuclear program.

“Trump was always proactive and took a more aggressive approach toward Iran, and I believe he will reinstate the sanctions and support us if we choose to target the nuclear project.”

Widespread support for Trump in Arab world

Cohen noted that there is widespread support for Trump and his tough approach in the Arab world, especially among Gulf states that fear Iran.

He noted that the Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, were pleased that Trump was elected due to their antagony with Iran.

According to him, the Iranians themselves “are very afraid, and he believes they will be cautious in light of Trump’s past tough actions against them.”

Cohen also referred to the internal political situation in Israel, noting that the country's enemies interpret actions like the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as a sign of weakness.

“Our enemies see it as their achievement that they caused Netanyahu to dismiss Gallant,” Cohen said, emphasizing that such moves could be perceived as an opportunity to intensify attacks against Israel.