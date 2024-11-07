Police arrest two on suspicion of raping 14-year-old girl in Eilat

The police arrested two residents of Sderot on suspicion that they had raped a 14-year-old girl while they were on vacation in Eilat, police said.

The victim required severe medical care following the events, police added.

The two men, aged 19 and 17.5, were arrested in Sderot and taken to the police station for further investigation.

Suspects to be brought before court.

An investigation into the matter was opened after a complaint had been filed some two weeks ago, the police said. Yachts are seen docking at the Eilat Port (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

Police noted the two suspects would be brought to the Magistrates Court in Eilat on Thursday.