Shining a light on Alumot Or: Empowering people with disabilities to lead independent lives

In a world that often sees disabilities as limitations, Alumot Or stands as a beacon of hope, advocating for the independence, autonomy, and dignity of individuals with disabilities. It is more than an organization; it’s a movement to reshape society’s understanding of people with disabilities and the paradigms that dictate how they must live their lives.

Through education, community engagement, and a unique “personal suit” approach, Alumot Or empowers people with disabilities to make their lives their own. At Alumot Or’s professional helm is CEO Ziv Magor, who brings over 15 years of experience in disability advocacy. “Our main agenda is to maximize the chances for a person with disabilities to live as independently and autonomously as possible,” Magor explains. Ziv Magor, CEO of Alumot Or. (Credit: Alumot Or)

Rather than focusing on diagnoses, Alumot Or prioritizes each individual’s desires and needs, recognizing that the need for meaning, connection, and purpose is universal. However, the journey to fulfill these needs may differ for individuals with disabilities. By creating a personalized path – a “personal suit” – Alumot Or helps individuals achieve autonomy.

Founded in 2015 by Robert Singer, former CEO of World Jewish Congress and World ORT, the organization operates 16 schools from Kiryat Shmona in the North to Eshel HaNasi in the South. Nine are named after Benjamin Rothman, an Auschwitz survivor, who believed in the power of education to shape a stronger future for Israel.

Though childless, Rothman envisioned a legacy that would uplift others by building educational opportunities for children with disabilities. Today, each is dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities through a holistic and personalized approach. Alumot Or focuses on creating a “personal suit” for each individual. (Credit: Eli Dassa)

For Dr. Mina Raz, who leads the organization’s Transition to Adulthood program, the focus is guiding young people with disabilities from adolescence into independent adult life. “We are among the few in Israel discussing the fragile transition process from school to the welfare system,” Raz said. “Although it may sound nice, this transition can catch students off guard.

This transition is challenging, as many individuals face an abrupt shift from supportive school environments to an under-resourced welfare system. “This is precisely where Alumot comes in,” Raz explained, “Within the educational framework, there is extensive support and a large team. But when they transition to citizenship and welfare, everything flips. Eshel HaNasi School's riding group, operating with the support of Alumot Or. (Credit: Alumot Or)

They go from a protective environment, where they know everyone, to a completely changed reality, which can be traumatic.” Alumot Or’s programs are designed to bridge this gap, helping young people and their families prepare for independence by providing practical skills, such as financial literacy, and teaching them about their rights.

Part of the process to prepare them for independent adult life is Alumot Or’s innovative financial literacy program that equips students with practical financial knowledge – an initiative rare in Israel’s educational system, let alone special education worldwide. “We structured content units with about 12 lesson plans per unit on saving money, spending money, and managing finances,” she explains.

With support from Discount Bank, this program empowers students to understand and manage their finances, a crucial skill for independent living. "It is challenging to bring an economic expert to teach ninth-grade special education students," Raz notes, "so we created the program so that teachers will be able to use accessible language to teach financial literacy. We hope to fully integrate this program by 2026."

We hope to fully integrate this program by 2026.” Alumot Or’s impact also extends into education for those on the autism spectrum, led by Dr. Shachar Bar Yehuda, autism specialist, and chief adviser in the subject at the organization.

With nearly three decades of career, Bar Yehuda is a respected voice in autism or neurodivergent education and research. “Our education system is one of the best out there when it comes to education for neurodivergent individuals,” he notes.

“Good work is being done within the system, and Alumot Or steps in to help in the areas where small improvements can be made. Alumot Or highlights opportunities, identifying areas where we can assist the system and enhance it for students, staff, and parents.”

A key pillar of Alumot Or’s work is challenging traditional views on disabilities. Instead of seeing disabilities as something to “fix,” Alumot Or promotes an environment that adapts to individuals rather than asking them to conform.

“In the current system, when someone wishes to receive services, the first question asked is, ‘What do you have?’ or ‘Show me your diagnosis,’” Magor explained. “We are trying to change this paradigm.” This is a profound shift from the medical model, which historically placed the onus on individuals to “overcome” their disabilities.

Alumot Or’s approach aligns with Israel’s ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which upholds the right to education and community life. The organization advocates for these rights by giving individuals the tools to make their own choices. “They need the ability to make choices and the freedom to make their own mistakes,” Magor asserted.

Despite the progress made, Alumot Or faces significant challenges. Magor explained that stigma, ignorance, and fear within the broader community can isolate individuals with disabilities, while systemic hurdles make broader change difficult. “Our schools are like small islands,” he said.

Despite their many challenges, Alumot Or has shown its unwavering commitment to supporting students, staff, and their families in times of national crisis. The recent war has impacted many of Alumot Or’s schools, particularly those in the North and near the Gaza border.

“In schools like Benjamin Rothman Eshel HaNasi – where we lost Noya Dan, a young autistic girl with unique interests who tragically lost her life alongside her grandmother Carmella, when they were killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 in their home in their house in Kibbutz Nir Oz – everyone there came from border communities and faced acute trauma,” Magor recount. “So we’ve set aside our agenda momentarily, channeling preferences and resources toward psychological and emotional support for both students and staff.

Bar Yehuda also highlights the unique challenges that arise when routines are disrupted for autistic individuals, who often rely on predictability. In response, Alumot Or created occupational balance tools tailored for different functional levels.

“We focused on creating tools to balance daily routines for young people, as everyone’s routine was disrupted. While a neurotypical person can adapt, autistic individuals and people with disabilities struggle to do the same, especially without a stable framework.”

Bar Yehuda and his team developed two models for occupational balance – one for low-functioning individuals and one for high-functioning individuals – and created an “occupational diet” outlining what a daily routine should include to help maintain balance and self-protection. “We built this amid sirens and missiles,” he recounted, “and the feedback from professionals was astounding; they said it was unprecedented. It’s now available online, free of charge.”

Through its work, Alumot Or is changing lives and creating a ripple effect that will be felt for generations. Raz put it best: “Our unwavering belief is that young people are an inseparable part of every process in their lives. We know and believe they can do it.”

Alumot Or’s holistic and compassionate approach demonstrates that disabilities should not define a person’s potential. As the organization continues to expand its reach, it offers a powerful message that independence, choice, and dignity are rights everyone deserves.

In a world still grappling with how to support individuals with disabilities, Alumot Or is a model of how much can be achieved with vision, dedication, and empathy. It reminds us that people with disabilities are not defined by “special” needs.

“Success,” Magor concludes, “doesn’t mean winning a Nobel Prize, although,” he smiles, “some may achieve that.“Rather, it’s about working in a job that suits them, having hobbies, and attending family meals. It’s about having the ability to choose their own life path.” With Alumot Or leading the way, Israel is moving closer to a future where every person, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive.

This article was written in cooperation with Alumot Or.