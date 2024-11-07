Staying in Philadelphi not worth blocking a deal, Gallant tells hostage families

Outgoing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with the families of hostages and reportedly criticized the decision to remain in the Philadelphi Corridor as an excuse to block a hostage deal, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

According to N12 journalist Michal Peylan, Gallant told the families, "There is no security or political consideration in staying in the Philadelphi Corridor. It can and must be solved."

"We achieved the greatest achievements in Gaza. I'm afraid we are still there to stay in Gaza; to me, it feels like an inappropriate purpose," Gallant allegedly said.

Closure for a missed opportunity

The families of hostages thanked Gallant for putting the topic at the forefront and sought to understand the missed opportunities for a hostage deal in July.

Gallant explained that he was in the minority but represented the entire security apparatus that believed a deal could be advanced and even reached.

Maariv contributed to this report.