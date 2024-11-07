Israel Advocacy Group, United Hatzalah provide critical ait to Israeli communinites of the North

Israel Advocacy Group (IAG) and United Hatzalah joined forces to provide critical medical equipment to the residents and emergency squads who remain in Israel’s northern region. Since the October 7 Hamas attack and the war that followed, over 80,000 Israelis have been evacuated from their homes due to daily rocket, missile and drone attacks, while thousands of civilians and civil emergency squad members are living under constant fire.

The Israel Advocacy Group – an organization founded in light of October 7 by Dr. Michael Oren, Israel’s former ambassador to the United States – has been dedicated to strengthening and raising awareness for the north. Dr. Michael Oren, president of Israel Advocacy Group, and Giora Zaltz, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council. (Credit: IAG)

With the assistance of Col. (Res.) Gil Shavit of the Northern Command, Dr. Michael Oren was able to visit a few frontline communities where he met with municipal leaders, civil squad members, and residents who approached him about a severe shortage of medical equipment, particularly tourniquets and oxygen tanks. Last August, Oren volunteered for reserve duty with the civil emergency squad of Kibbutz Kfar Blum in the Upper Galilee, where he experienced the shortage of critical supplies firsthand.

IAG received a generous donation from the Jewish Chicago-based philanthropist Steven Lavin, who contributed $100,000 to purchase the equipment. Oren, who also serves as an Ambassador of United Hatzalah, approached Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, who agreed to procure and deliver the equipment for the northern communities of the Upper Galilee.

As part of the productive cooperation between IAG and United Hatzalah, with the support of Lavin, the supplies were delivered last week and are currently being distributed to the communities of the Upper Galilee. A United Hatzalah truck unloaded a large shipment of the essential medical equipment for the medical and civil emergency teams of the kibbutzim in the council, and for United Hatzalah volunteers who operate in the area daily.

The new equipment will allow the teams to provide faster, more professional, and more effective medical treatment in emergencies, including oxygen tanks and generators, tactical stretchers, infusion kits, bandages, CPR mannequins, first aid training equipment, and more. United Hatzalah volunteers have remained on the ground in the northern region, risking their lives daily under fire, in the battle zones, and amidst rocket attacks to save lives.

Dr. Michael Oren, President and Founder of Israel Advocacy Group and United Hatzalah Ambassador, said, “I’m deeply grateful to Col. (Res.) Shavit, Steve Lavin, and Eli Beer for their commitment to our beleaguered northern communities.

Above all, I am grateful to these brave Israelis for defending our precious northern border. We must do everything in our power to ensure that these courageous people have all the equipment, medical and otherwise, to defend their homes and defend our country against a barbarous enemy.”

Giora Zaltz, Head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, added, “This is the fifth or sixth time since the beginning of the war that United Hatzalah representatives have arrived in the Upper Galilee to assist in any way possible, in addition to the daily lifesaving efforts of the volunteer residents of the council.

The new medical equipment we have received will significantly improve the ability of the medical teams to provide urgent assistance when needed. Our collaboration with IAG and United Hatzalah is of great importance to us, and I thank them, as well as Dr. Michael Oren and Col. (Res.) Gil Shavit, for their ongoing support and assistance during this difficult time."

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, said, “United Hatzalah is committed to providing professional lifesaving emergency medical treatment across Israel in record speed. We are proud to stand by the north during this difficult time and continue to expand our fleet and capacity in the region. Since October 7, the organization has taken major steps in order to be ready for the next national emergency.”