Hypnosis for healing: Galilee Medical Center launches hypnosis training course for staff

A hypnosis training course for medical and psychological staff was launched at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, the medical center announced in a statement on Thursday.

The course is led by Dr. Udi Bonstein, the head of the medical center's psychological services. He has 25 years of experience in hypnosis and previously served as chairman of the Israeli Society of Hypnosis, along with publishing articles and books on the topic, the medical center announced.

"Hypnosis is highly relevant in times of war," Dr. Bonstein said, adding that hypnotic techniques can be used in the hospital's stress center to help patients manage anxiety and prevent the development of PTSD.

Hypnosis to 'train' the brain, prompt faster healing

He also stated that there is potential to integrate hypnosis into rehabilitation programs. For example, hypnosis can "train" the brain to activate injured limbs and accelerate recovery and healing.

The course for medical and psychological staff will cover theoretical and practical knowledge of hypnosis and its application in medicine and psychology, the medical center noted. The goal is to incorporate exercises and guided practices. Medical and psychological staff undergo hypnosis training course at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. (credit: Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya )

Under Dr. Bonstein's supervision, these participants will be able to join a comprehensive program lasting between 3-6 months, and be able to take the Health Ministry's licensing exam to become licensed hypnotists.

According to the medical center, participants will be able to use these hypnotism skills to address issues such as anxiety, trauma, allergies, and skin diseases, assisting several departments and growing numbers of patients with anxiety stemming from the war.