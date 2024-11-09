IDF raids Hezbollah site responsible for deaths of 12 Druze children in Majdal Shams

The 810th Brigade, led by the Alpinist Unit, conducted a limited and localized raid on the outskirts of the Lebanese village of Chebaa, leading to the discovery of a Hezbollah launch site responsible for the rocket which killed 12 Druze-Israeli children in Majdal Shams, the IDF announced on Saturday afternoon.

The raid, which occurred over the past week, reportedly led troops to discover and dismantle Hezbollah launch infrastructure, weapons and intelligence assets.

The 810th Brigade located Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure in the area, which in turn led to the discovery of rocket launchers and weapons stockpiles, the military noted.

Commanding Officer of the Alpinist Unit, Maj. Amir, describes IDF efforts in the Mount Dov and Mount Hermon areas to target Hezbollah structures. November 9, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The Majdal Shams tragedy

In July, Hezbollah terrorists launched an Iranian-made rocket toward northern Israel, which landed in a playground in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

Fajr Laith Abu Salah, Amir Rabi Abu Salah, 16, Hazem Akram Abu Salah, 16, John Wadie Ibrahim, 15, Izil Nashat Ayoub, 13, Finis Adham Safadi, 12, Alma Ayman Fakhr al-Din, 12, Gajafara Ibrahim, 11, Yazan Naif Abu Salah, 11, Naji Taher Halabi, 11, Millar Maadad al-Shaar, 11, and Nazem Fakher Saeb, 10 were killed by the rocket.