Ben-Gvir encouraged illegal use of stun grenades during judicial reform protests, leaks show

National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir encouraged the illegal use of stun grenades against protestors against the government's judicial reforms in March 2023, according to leaks from a WhatsApp group of the minister's close advisors and published by Haaretz police reporter Josh Breiner on Sunday afternoon.

Ben-Gvir attended Tel Aviv police headquarters during a protest on March 1, 2023, in which the stun grenades were used. According to the messages, whose authenticity could not be independently verified by The Jerusalem Post, Ben-Gvir's chief of staff, Hanamel Dorfman, suggested that the minister publish a picture of himself from the headquarters in order to take credit for the action. Ben-Gvir agreed and directed his team to put out the picture as soon as the use of the grenades was verified.

A police officer named Meir Swissa was eventually indicted for their illegal use. Ben-Gvir promoted Swissa after the indictment, but the promotion was ruled illegal by the attorney-general's office and rescinded.

Ben-Gvir is legally prohibited from giving the police operational directives, and there is an ongoing case against him in the High Court of Justice for doing exactly that. The leaked messages support the claim that the minister intervened illegally. In the aforementioned WhatsApp discussion, an advisor warned Ben-Gvir not to appear to take credit for using the grenades due to the legal restrictions. The minister chose instead to heed the advice of a different advisor, Nevo Cohen, who wrote, "From now on, you need to show authority. A change of policy."

The leaks reported by Haaretz also show that Ben-Gvir's decision to remove then-Tel Aviv District Police Chief Ami Eshed from his position was directly related to what the minister believed was Eshed's soft handling of the protests, which included repeated roadblocks of the Ayalon Highway. BEFORE THE inauguration of the new government, Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir chat in the Knesset plenum (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir lost a court challenge on Sunday to prevent the airing of messages from internal WhatsApp groups in an episode called "Ben-Gvir's Secrets" on a central Israeli television channel on Sunday night.

Ben-Gvir told confidantes he did not believe Hamas could be defeated in Gaza

Video snippets from the episode, which will air as a part of Channel 13's "Hamekor" (The Source") show hosted by journalist Raviv Drucker, show that Ben-Gvir told confidantes that he did not believe Hamas could be defeated in Gaza. This contradicted his fiery rhetoric since the outbreak of the war.

Other quotes from an internal WhatsApp group that were published in Haaretz showed that contrary to his denials, Ben-Gvir received constant counseling from the far-right extremist Bentzi Gopstein on matters relating to his ministry.

Gopstein has been convicted of racist incitement against Israeli Arabs and was disqualified from running in an election due to his racist positions.

The source of the leaks remains unclear. Notably, the leaks came a short while after the arrest of a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged leaking of top-secret information to foreign media, who previously served as a spokesperson for Ben-Gvir and was part of his inner circle.

Ahead of the court hearing over Ben-Gvir's demand to prevent the show from airing, the national security minister accused the "left-wing media" of "attempting to harm" him due to his success in passing a bill to enable the expulsion from Israel of family members of terrorists, and "an assortment of laws that we are doing, reforms we are doing in the prisons, [and] the firearms reforms."

"Just as in the United States they are trying to harm [US President-Elect Donald] Trump, so too in Israel they are trying to harm me," Ben-Gvir said.