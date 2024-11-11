Expert suggests Israel direct negotiations with hostage holders as Egypt's role grows

Israel should deal directly with those holding Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, bypassing Hamas, Eyal Ofer, an expert on Hamas economy who interviewed with Maariv, said following Qatar's halt in mediation between Israel and the terrorist organization.

According to Ofer, the end of Qatari mediation could strengthen Egypt's position in the negotiations, stressing, "Israel has an opportunity to completely turn the situation around and engage directly with those holding the hostages."

"Geographically, Egypt is closer to the Gaza Strip, and they have very active and sophisticated intelligence, which maintains contact, gathers information on Hamas, and is concerned about them," Ofer explained. "Egypt definitely has both an interest and the capability and now they can take on a more serious role," he added.

Ofer then questioned the sincerity of Qatar’s recent announcement, stating, "The question is whether the Qatari statement is merely for show or if they are truly serious. It seems to me that they mainly want to express their dissatisfaction with all sides.” DEMONSTRATORS DEMAND the release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv this past Saturday night. With the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, there may now be, for the first time, a slightly better chance for an agreement on the hostages and ending the fighting in Gaza, says the writer. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"We'll have to wait and see whether they actually apply real pressure on Hamas, whether by expelling Hamas members from Qatar or stopping the flow of funds. I think it’s too early to tell if they are really serious," he added.

Direct incentives for hostage return

Ofer then discusses the interests behind Qatari involvement, emphasizing that "Qatar has long been concerned with its own interests, always positioning itself as the mediator to secure Qatar's status above all else." He also notes, "Qatar is one of the main financiers of all propaganda against Israel and essentially supports the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood."

Ofer suggests a new strategy for addressing the hostage crisis: "Israel has the opportunity to set new conditions on one hand and offer incentives, such as money and some form of immunity to anyone who brings back an Israeli hostage, regardless of Hamas's leadership." He emphasizes, "This approach may not work with everyone, but it could potentially work with some."