Netanyahu working from underground saferoom following drone attacks - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been holding security meetings in an underground saferoom, N12 reported on Sunday.

In October, a drone that infiltrated from Lebanon struck his home in Caesarea, though Netanyahu and family weren’t present at the time of the attack.

Since then, N12 reported that Netanyahu has been operating within a secure room in the basement of the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, with heightened protective measures.

Security advisors have also recommended that Netanyahu avoid staying in specific locations for an extended period of time due to the threat of additional attacks.

According to claims, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also been looking to postpone the wedding of his son, Avner, due to security considerations for those in attendance.

Drone strikes Netanyahu's home

The drone was tracked by a combat helicopter, which identified its infiltration from Lebanon until the moment of impact. As a result, alarms were triggered in Glilot and northern Tel Aviv, though the Home Front Command app did not issue any warnings.

In response to Hezbollah's drone attack on his home, Netanyahu said, "Iran's proxies, who today attempted to assassinate me and my wife, made a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing the war of resurgence against our enemies to secure our safety for generations to come."

He added: "I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil—anyone who harms Israeli citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate your terrorists, retrieve our hostages from Gaza, and restore security to our northern residents."