MK demands urgent Knesset debate over Ben-Gvir's intervention in police operations

Yesh Atid MK, former Deputy Internal Security Minister, and senior police official Yoav Segalovitz, urged Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana in a letter on Monday to convene an emergency debate in the Knesset plenum.

This request follows revelations from an investigative television program that aired on Sunday night, which indicated that National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has repeatedly intervened in police operations, a violation of Israeli law.

The television program on Sunday night was the first episode out of two on Channel 13's Hamekor, hosted by journalist Raviv Drucker. The second episode is scheduled to air on Monday night.

The investigation was based on a broad leak of texts and voice messages on a WhatsApp group of including Ben-Gvir's inner circle.

The leaks show, among other things, that Ben-Gvir encouraged the illegal use of stun grenades against protestors against the government's judicial reforms in March 2023. Also, Ben-Gvir's decision to remove then-Tel Aviv District Police Chief Ami Eshed from his position was directly related to what the minister believed was Eshed's soft handling of the protests.

Additionally leaked was that Ben-Gvir considered spending a holiday in the Old City during Ramadan, despite security concerns, in order to cause a crisis with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the latter's decision to shut the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors. Lastly, contrary to his denials, Ben-Gvir received constant counseling from the far-right extremist Bentzi Gopstein on matters relating to his ministry and more.

Ben-Gvir is prohibited by law from involving himself with operational aspects of police work, as the police must remain independent of political pressure. The WhatsApp messages, which could not be independently verified, seemed to show that the national security minister repeatedly violated the law.

Ben-Gvir is currently facing a petition in the High Court of Justice to force Netanyahu to fire him over the "extreme unreasonableness" of his appointment. The Attorney General's office is expected to issue its legal opinion in the coming week.