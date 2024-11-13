Nefesh B'Nefesh opens new Tel Aviv center to assist olim, lone soldiers

Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN) has opened a new center in Tel Aviv, the organization announced on Monday.

Located in Azrieli Tower, the expansion will serve as a space for programming and activities for NBN to continue its mission of helping Jews worldwide make Aliyah and adjust to life in Israel.

The new center will house programming for Olim, employment and professional growth opportunities, an updated Lone Soldier center, mental health care for Lone Soldiers and the Olim community, and a Zionist educational track.

Olim and Lone Soldier support

The updated Tel Aviv location will be divided into two wings. One wing, in partnership and sponsorship with JNF-USA, will focus on Aliyah integration, providing resources such as employment guidance, community events, educational resources, integration tools, bureaucratic navigation, and social programming to support Olim integration into Israeli society. This wing will also have the capacity for hosting large events.

The second wing, devoted to the FIDF (Friends of Israel Defense Forces) – Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, will provide support for the 3,500 Lone Soldiers from over 70 countries who are part of the international program, which operates in full coordination with the IDF and the Defense Ministry. Nefesh B' Nefesh opens new center in Tel Aviv (credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)

This wing will offer resources before, during, and after the mandatory army service. Additionally, in response to recent challenges, the new Center will include a resilience center, developed in partnership with Sheba Medical Center and the FIDF, to offer mental health support for Lone Soldier Olim and their families.

“Our new Tel Aviv Center will help us fulfill our deep commitment to assisting the vast Olim community to continue to develop meaningful and fulfilling lives in Israel,” said Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh.

“The new Center will complement Nefesh B’Nefesh’s Jerusalem Aliyah Campus, helping us extend the organization’s robust resources and further expand our four core operating areas, which include Aliyah, National Service, National Development, and Education. It will also help us address the mental health issues caused by the war. We are indebted to our partners, specifically JNF-USA, FIDF and the Marcus Foundation for helping make this significant facility a reality.”

The establishment of the Tel Aviv Center was made possible with the support of the Jewish National Fund-USA, Friends of Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) and The Marcus Foundation/