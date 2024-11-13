‘Nonsense and disgrace’: Ex-Shin Bet Deputy Director slams PMO over classified leak

Addressing the Prime Minister's Office's (PMO) classified documents leak, which is currently under investigation, Former Shin Bet Deputy Director Yisrael Hasson expressed his despair, emphasizing "we have completely lost our way" during an interview on Radio 104.5 FM on Wednesday.

He also responded to the Prime Minister's Office's claim that "it pains us greatly that young people's lives are being ruined over baseless accusations to harm the right-wing government." According to Hasson, these claims were "nonsense and disgrace," for which he emphasized, "Is every process solely aimed at harming the right-wing government? Is the Shin Bet focused only on that? Preoccupied with this alone?"

He added, "The first question is: 'Why is he in the office?' This is a question the Prime Minister should have asked – 'How did someone without security clearance get so close to my desk?'"

Hasson then raised another issue, "which perhaps escaped the PM's notice," that the identified leak concerns "one of [the IDF's] most classified units." He then paraphrased the IDF's request to investigate the incident, saying, "The military stated, 'I investigated and couldn't uncover the truth, and since this is under the jurisdiction of the Shin Bet by law, I request that the Shin Bet investigate it.'" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walking outside his office at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on November 11, 2024. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

He also condemned the decision to prioritize safeguarding the Prime Minister's son's reputation over national security, saying, "Woe to us if we prioritize protecting state secrets over protecting the Prime Minister's son's reputation." He then highlighted the sacrifices made by those who "have given their lives to obtain this information."

'Keep him in the basement for 800 days'

Hasson expressed his outrage at the casual handling of state secrets, "placing it in the hands of a spokesperson without security clearance, within the PMO." Hasson also dismissed the claims that the Shin Bet is attempting to undermine the right-wing government. However, he warned the prime minister, saying, "If he intends to destroy another distinguished organization – let him remember he's dealing with lions, not foxes."

"Is it conceivable that he is willing to employ someone without security clearance in his office? I would keep him in the basement for 800 days for what he did – not as punishment, but to prevent it from happening again," Hasson emphasized.

Hasson concluded his assessment of the situation, stressing, "We cannot continue to muddle everything into a political debate between right and left. Someone needs to look out for this nation."