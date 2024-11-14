Eden Golan: Representing Israel at Eurovision was 'such an honor'

Israeli pop singer Eden Golan discussed her Eurovision appearance on ABC's News Live on Tuesday, calling the experience "such an honor."

“I had one goal and one goal only, and it was to perform on that stage and give the best performance, represent us with pride, and not pay attention to what's going around," Golan told seasoned journalist Linsey David.

The pop singer also got to speak about the backlash she faced during the course of the competition because of her nationality.

"There was a lot going on around my participation in the Eurovision Song Contest this year," she said when asked about the backlash she faced for participating. "There was a lot of obstacles we had to go through, but we did everything in our power to make it happen and to show that we're here to stay and show our voice and love.

"Music has it's own language. I feel like the beauty of it is that a person from any country that can speak any language can listen to a song and can connect to it on his or her own level. I feel like that's what we were there to do in Eurovision, and I really hope I managed to unite people by music."

Upcoming album details

Golan moved from Israel to Russia when she was six and returned to Israel in 2022. She performed professionally there as a child, which she said led her to write her new single, Older. It came out in September, ahead of the release of her forthcoming debut album.

"I wrote the song from my heart about how I've been through different situations," Golan said. "Growing up in the show business is tricky, and living in a foreign country was also tricky. There were different situations that were out of my control that made me grow older than I should be."

The pop star teased that fans will be getting to know all the different sides of her with her new album.

"I have a lot in me that I wanna show. I have a lot of different stories and experiences that I've been through that my output is music. So they can expect a rollercoaster there of emotions and happiness and just getting to know me more."