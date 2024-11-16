Grapevine: Rachel reclamation

EVERY YEAR, religiously oriented organizations in Israel commemorate the death of Rachel, the youngest of the four matriarchs, who died in childbirth, weeping for the sons she would never see as they grew up.

The poignant verse associated with the brief period before her death is “Rachel weeps for her children and refuses to be comforted.” God’s message to her is: “Refrain your voice from weeping and your eyes from tears, for your work will be rewarded and they will return from the land of the enemy.”

This year, the verse had special meaning with regard to the hostages languishing in Gaza. It had special meaning last year as well, but at that time few if any people thought the ordeal of the hostages would continue for more than 400 days. For families whose loved ones have perished, the ordeal is over, but the agony of loss is not, and they have remained part of each other’s extended families, doing what they can to bring home those hostages still living.

Rachel’s own sons, Joseph and Benjamin, are a metaphor for the Jewish people – kidnapped, exiled, oppressed, murdered, discriminated against – yet continuing, and like a flower, regrowing time after time. Today, despite having been decimated during the Holocaust, and despite severe losses in the wars in which Israel has been engaged, the Jewish people have not been eliminated and have almost, in less than a century, recovered demographically.

Before the outbreak of World War II, there were approximately 16.6 million Jews in the world. Today, the number stands at 15.7 million. RACHEL’S TOMB lies on the northern outskirts of Bethlehem, which is under Palestinian control. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

The anniversary of Rachel’s passing, though sad in itself, stands as a beacon of hope in the Jewish consciousness. The flame of the memorial candle is also the light of hope, and must keep burning.

Among the memorial events for Rachel the Matriarch was a dinner hosted by the Rachel’s Children Reclamation Foundation on the premises of Chabad of Baka, which is directed by Rabbi Avraham and Rebbetzin Nechama Dina Hendel.

Jerusalem nature reserves will not become construction sites

■ NATURE LOVERS will be pleased to learn of an agreement between the Jerusalem Municipality, the Jewish National Fund, and the Jerusalem Development Authority whereby nature reserves surrounding Jerusalem, and those within the city itself, will remain as such and will not be converted to construction sites.

Even before the agreement became a reality, mini-parks were set up in various neighborhoods, as well as downtown. Nature reserves that come within the jurisdiction of the municipality will be upgraded for the benefit of residents in the area and as tourist attractions. An administrative body comprising representatives from all three organizations will be established in order to see that the parks are properly maintained and developed.

Mayor Moshe Lion said the agreement was proof that significant change can come about when there is cooperation and goodwill among all concerned. KKL-JNF chair Ifat Ovadia-Luski said this new cooperative force was of great significance to the residents of Jerusalem. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Care for seniors and their families

■ THE MUNICIPALITY is also involved with the Health Ministry and the National Project for Palliative Care. In recognition of the fact that everyone grows older and develops a need for kindness, support, and aid, it has organized a conference for seniors and their families.

The conference is geared to improving the quality of life for senior citizens who are coping with chronic illness, choice of therapies and medications, care facilities in Jerusalem, and the reduction of pain and suffering through proper treatment.

The conference at Nefesh B’Nefesh headquarters in the Cinema City complex begins at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 25. Participation is free of charge.

Discussions will focus on determining whether an illness is chronic or simply very painful for a relatively brief period; the family and the palliative physician; giving power of attorney in the event that a person is no longer capable of making decisions for himself/herself; and everything you need to know about palliative treatment.

In addition, there will be a panel discussion with the participation of nurses from health clinics: Anna Shifrin from Maccabi; Ashira Shelly Ben Shahar from Clalit; Diana Aharon from Meuhedet; and Rachel Ohayon from Leumit.

For additional information, call (02) 546-8780.

Cracking down on sidewalk parking

■ WHEN YOU are not personally involved or affected, you can sympathize with people who think they’re getting a raw deal.

Case in point is sidewalk parking. There are simply insufficient parking facilities in Jerusalem, and drivers have little choice other than to park on the sidewalk. Many older apartment complexes do not have parking facilities within the grounds, which means that residents have to park their cars outside.

Even when they work out permanent parking spots for each other, someone not living in the neighborhood, let alone the street, parks there when the resident is away. The permanent resident comes home, and finding no convenient parking spot, drives to the nearest corner, then drives the car along the sidewalk and parks. Someone else looking for a parking spot sees a car on the sidewalk and decides to do likewise. It doesn’t take long before the whole sidewalk in any given neighborhood is lined with cars.

The municipality has decided to put a stop to this practice, beginning with Katamon, and will impose severe fines on owners of vehicles that are parked on the sidewalk.

Where these cars will be parked in the future is anyone’s guess. But if most pedestrians had a choice, they would prefer cars on the edge of the sidewalk to bikes and motorcycles whizzing past in both directions at breakneck speed. They even use the sidewalk on Saturdays when the roads are fairly clear.

What will happen when the stricture spreads from Katamon to other neighborhoods?

