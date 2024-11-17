The Jewish Agency elects first Druze representative to its board of governors in a historic move

Druze representative and former MK Col. (res.) Mofid Marai was appointed to be The Jewish Agency for Israel’s commissioner for the promotion of Druze society, the organization announced on Sunday.

Marai served as the commander of the IDF’s Druze-only Herev Battalion, commanded the Hermon and Oded Brigades, headed the Hurfeish Regional Council, and serves as chair of the Hurfeish-MetroWest New Jersey partnership, the agency said.

Marai said it is a privilege for him to represent the Druze community on the Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors.

“We, the members of the Druze community, have stood with the State of Israel for generations and will continue to do so in the future,” Marai said. “I see my new position as a mission to strengthen the relationship, partnership, and equality between the Druze community and the State of Israel, and as a significant opportunity to advance the important needs of the Druze community in Israel.”

Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, the chairman of the Jewish Agency, noted that Marai’s appointment is a further example of the strong ties between the Druze community and Israel. “Having Col. Mofid Marai join the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency symbolizes the deep connection as well as the recognition of the strategic and historical commitment between the Druze community and the State of Israel. Druze have been serving in the IDF since the state was born. (credit: DRUZE VETERANS ASSOCIATION)

'We salute the Druze community'

“We salute the Druze community for standing firmly with Israel and for its valuable contributions to the nation,” Almog continued. “It is our duty to ensure that these contributions, as well as the equality of rights and the state’s obligations towards the Druze community as loyal citizens, are expressed in legislation.”

The agency said their decision to “salute and stand with the Jewish people’s Druze brothers and sisters” comes in the aftermath July 2024 Majdal Shams tragedy.

The Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors also adopted a resolution calling on the Knesset to pass legislation affirming the full equality of rights for Israel’s Druze citizens.