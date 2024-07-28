Who are the Druze in Israel? - explainer

The Druze community in Israel, a distinctive religious and ethnic minority, stands out for its unique cultural heritage and unwavering loyalty to the state. With a population of approximately 143,000, the Druze represent about 1.6% of Israel's population, predominantly residing in the Galilee and the Carmel mountain range, according to the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

What are the religious beliefs of the Druze community in Israel?

The Druze religion is a monotheistic and secretive faith that integrates elements from Islam, Hinduism, and Greek philosophy. Robert Brenton Betts, in his book, The Druze in the Middle East: Their Faith, Leadership, Identity, and Status, explains that the Druze do not accept converts and do not proselytize, preserving their religious practices within the community.

How do the Druze practice their religion in Israel?

Jerusalem Post columnist Liat Collins highlighted in the past that the Druze practice their religion within a close-knit community governed by the Majlis al-‘Uqāl, a council of religious leaders that oversees religious practices and maintains the cultural and religious integrity of the Druze, as noted by the Druze Heritage Foundation.

What is the historical background of the Druze in Israel?

The Druze community's historic alliance with Israel dates back to the early days of the state, according to the Post's columnist Seth J. Frantzman. This alliance has been cemented by the community's participation in Israel's defense and its representation in various state institutions.

How has the Druze population in Israel evolved?

CBS data shows that the Druze population is growing, with a high birth rate contributing to the community's expansion. This demographic trend is significant for the community's future, as explained by the Population and Immigration Authority in their annual demographic review. Family and friends attend the funeral service of druze children who were killed at a soccer field from a missile fired from Lebanon, in the druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, July 28, 2024. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Where are the central Druze communities located in Israel?

The Druze population in Israel is predominantly located in the northern regions, particularly in towns such as Daliyat al-Karmel and Yarka. Haaretz journalist Jack Khoury elaborated in the past that these towns are known for their vibrant cultural life and strong community ties.

How does the geographic distribution of the Druze affect their community life?

The geographic concentration of the Druze in the Galilee and Carmel regions fosters a tightly-knit community life organized around family and religious leaders, as reported by CBS and noted by the Druze Heritage Foundation.

What is the Druze community's relationship with the Israeli state?

The Druze are known for their intense loyalty to the state of Israel. Unlike many other Arab communities, Druze men are subject to mandatory conscription in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as noted by the Ministry of Defense in their annual reports. This integration into the military is a significant aspect of Druze identity.

How does the Druze contribute to Israeli society?

The Druze community significantly contributes to Israeli society through military service, educational achievements, and participation in politics, business, and academia. A study published in Middle Eastern Studies notes that Druze soldiers often serve in elite units of the IDF, earning recognition for their dedication and bravery.

What are the cultural practices of the Druze in Israel?

The Druze maintain a rich cultural heritage distinct from other Arab communities in Israel. They speak Arabic and emphasize communal solidarity, family ties, and religious practices governed by the Majlis al-‘Uqāl, as explained by the Druze Heritage Foundation.

What is the educational status of the Druze in Israel?

Educational achievements among the Druze are notable, with many pursuing higher education and professional careers. A report by the Ministry of Education reveals that Druze students have a higher rate of high school graduation than the national average, reflecting the community's dedication to personal and communal development.

What challenges do the Druze face in modern Israeli society?

Despite their integration, the Druze face challenges in balancing their distinct cultural identity with the pressures of modernization and social change. The Druze Heritage Foundation noted that preserving their religious practices and cultural heritage requires continual effort.

What is the future outlook for the Druze community in Israel?

The growing population and high birth rate indicate a positive demographic trend for the Druze community. Their continued contributions to Israeli society and solid communal ties suggest a robust future, as explained by the Population and Immigration Authority.