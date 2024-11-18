WATCH: IDF troops find subterranean Hezbollah compound in southern Lebanon

Troops of the reserve 226th Brigade unearthed a large subterranean infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah during operations in southern Lebanon, the military said on Monday.

In the space, troops found numerous weapons, rooms for a prolonged stay, a kitchen, and food. Troops subsequently destroyed the underground facility.

The military said they found the weapons during the troops' search in the mountainous area in which Hezbollah had hidden its compounds. In the compounds there were multi-barrel launchers, rocket caches, and mortars, among other things.

These were used by the terrorist group to carry out hundreds of terror attacks against Israeli territory in the last year, the IDF noted.

Hezbollah fires some 100 projectiles at Israel

Within the various facilities, the soldiers also found documents with details regarding Israeli communities. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Also, on Monday, the military said that Hezbollah had fired some 100 rockets at Israeli territory as of 4 p.m. local time.