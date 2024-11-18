State Department maintains Israel's taken efforts to improve Gaza humanitarian situation

The US believes the Israeli government has taken additional steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, though the State Department said it'll take time to see the actual realization of those improvements.

During Monday's briefing with reporters, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller pointed to Israel's vote allowing 250 aid trucks into Gaza per day and Prime Minister Netanyahu's instructions for Defense Minister Israel Katz to "make every effort" to get to the level of daily truck deliveries up to 350.

The US called for up to 350 daily delivery trucks in its letter to the Israeli government last month in which it warned of weapons restrictions should Israel not improve humanitarian efforts.

According to Miller, Israel now has five border crossings open, including a new opening as well as one that had previously been closed.

Miller also said Israel removed 30 items from the "dual-use restricted list," which the US also called for in the October letter.

Miller also said Israel removed 30 items from the "dual-use restricted list," which the US also called for in the October letter.

Miller claimed Israel is restoring deliveries to the North and is implementing the UN's plan to prepare for winter, which includes repairing roads, facilitating the entry of winter-specific aid, and providing vaccinations for winter-specific diseases.

The US has seen Israel take a number of steps, some of which Miller said have been public and some of which they have communicated to the State Department.

It will take time

"It will take some time to see whether those actually translate to what they're supposed to translate to, which is more humanitarian assistance making it into Gaza and then more humanitarian assistance making it to the actual people inside Gaza that need to get it," Miller said. "And that's what we're committed to seeing take place over the coming weeks."