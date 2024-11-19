IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari to receive 2024 Israel Security Spokesperson Award

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier-General Daniel Hagari will receive the 2024 Israel Security Spokesperson Award from the Association of Spokespersons and Public Relations Officers of Local Authorities in Israel (ASPROLA), the association announced on Tuesday.

The association, which includes hundreds of local authorities across the country, chose to honor Hagari for his frequent appearances during challenging moments, which were always responsible, professional, and calm, and for reporting on the IDF's successes.

The award will be presented during the Spokespersons' Conference, held from December 4 to 7, 2024, at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya.

Amnon Yosef, Chairman of the Association and Spokesperson for Beersheba, emphasized Hagari’s dedication and professionalism, stating, "IDF Spokesperson Hagari enters nearly every home in Israel daily, with the utmost responsibility, to convey a sense of stability and reason during this difficult and complex time." Yosef also stressed that Hagari has become "the face of Israel’s resilience" during challenging moments.

Following The October 7 Massacre, Hagari had notably “stood before the cameras, detailing the combat situations and the progress of IDF forces. He has also informed the public about the goals of the conflict and developments in the field,” ASPROLA’s announcement read. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari gives a statement to the media in Tel Aviv on October 16, 2023. (credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Further praise

Additionally, Hagari’s efforts were praised by ASPROLA for delivering both tragic and favorable, with the announcement giving fallen soldiers and released hostages reports as examples of news Hagari had professionally delivered since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War.

"Brig.-Gen. Hagari is a symbol of professionalism, transparency, and integrity. He has become the face of Israel’s resilience, ensuring a sense of stability during a turbulent time,” Yosef concluded in the award announcement. For all these reasons and more, Hagari fully deserves this honor, and I am certain that many citizens of Israel share this view."