Portugal to host new Israel Allies Caucus

Portugal joined a growing network of pro-Israel parliamentary groups with the launch of the Portugal Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus on Monday. This addition brings the total number of Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide to 54, reinforcing a global movement aimed at fostering political support for Israel through faith-based diplomacy.

The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), the organization coordinating the caucuses, has played a pivotal role in this movement since its inception in 2004 with the establishment of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus. The network expanded in 2006 with the formation of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus in the US, which remains the largest bipartisan pro-Israel caucus in the US Congress. Today, the network spans six continents, providing parliaments worldwide with a platform to strengthen ties with Israel.

The launch of the Portugal caucus comes in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, underscoring the importance of global solidarity. The bipartisan caucus will be co-led by Liana Reis of the Social Democratic Party and Pedro Frazão of the Chega Party, reflecting a broad consensus on the value of deepening relations with Israel.

Pedro Frazão, one of the caucus co-chairs, emphasized the significance of Israel's existence as a safeguard for Jewish people globally. “Israel stands as a guarantor of security and dignity for Jews worldwide," he said. "Its existence embodies strength, resilience, and the unwavering commitment to self-defense."

Madelena Barata, the caucus director, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the urgency of building networks that defend Israel and support its right to security.

Deputy Foreign Minister MK Sharren Haskel, attended the launch in Lisbon, praised the initiative as a testament to the enduring bond between Israel and Portugal. “This caucus amplifies the voices of parliamentarians who stand with Israel, strengthening our bilateral relationship and shared values,” she said. This marks Haskel’s first international trip in her new role.

A 'diplomatic Iron Dome'

Leo van Doesburg, Executive Director of IAF Europe, described the expansion as a “diplomatic Iron Dome” for Israel, aiming to counter anti-Israel rhetoric with fact-based dialogue. “With Portugal becoming the 20th European country to host an Israel Allies Caucus, we are expanding our influence across the continent,” he said.

IAF President Josh Reinstein hailed the launch as a significant addition to a network that now spans 54 countries and engages over 1,500 parliamentarians globally. “Faith-based diplomacy is Israel’s greatest diplomatic tool,” he remarked, calling the new caucus a powerful testament to this approach.