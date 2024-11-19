Palestinian Authority to compensate victims of 2001 Sbarro terror attack, court rules - report

The Jerusalem District Court has ruled that the Palestinian Authority must compensate the victims of the 2001 Sbarro suicide attack in Jerusalem, N12 reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the ruling is based on a 2022 Supreme Court ruling, which stipulates that the Palestinian Authority is a party to the crimes caused by terrorists since it financially supports both security prisoners and their families.

The compensations to the Sbarro attack victims are set to amount to millions of shekels, and the ruling comes after two lawsuits the victims and their families filed over the last two decades.

Paving way for other compensations

According to N12, the ruling may pave the way for other victims of terror attacks, including victims of the October 7 massacre, to request compensation of up to NIS 10 million for each person who was murdered. District Court of Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

On August 9, 2001, a suicide bomber killed 15 civilians, including four children, and wounded 130 others at the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem.

Palestinian terrorist Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi led the suicide bomber to the Sbarro restaurant during lunchtime when the restaurant was at peak capacity.

Tamimi was arrested and imprisoned for her role in the bombing and was sentenced to 16 life sentences. However, she was freed in 2011 during the prisoner swap to free captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.