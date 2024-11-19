'Systemic, ongoing failure': over 80% of sex offense cases in Israel closed

While the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) received 17,484 new complaints of incidents of sex offenses in 2023, just 6,405 cases of sex offenses and sexual harassment were opened by police in 2023, according to the ARCCI's 2023 yearly report.

The types of complaints made to police and to the ARCCI were also different, further highlighting the potential underreporting of sex offenses to law enforcement.

The most common type of offense ARCCI complaints were made about was incest, with 36% of all complaints made about this. When looking at complaints made about offenses against children, some 70% of complaints were about incest. The next most common offense type was rape, and 28% of complaints were about this.

When looking at complaints made to police, however, the majority were made about indecent acts, and sexual harassment was the second most common offense brought to police.

In 11% of complaints made to the ARCCI, the offender was the parent of the victim, in 25% of cases it was another relative. In nearly 20% of complaints, the offender was a friend or acquaintance of the victim. In just 8% of cases, the offender was a stranger to the victim. The residents of Gedera protest against the horrific rape of a woman tonight in Gedera, February 3, 2023 (credit: FLASH90)

Patterns differ from police to crisis centers

Parents were the offenders named in just 3% of cases reported to police, and strangers were named as the offender in 34% of cases - further showing different patterns of complaint when victims turn to crisis centers versus authorities.

"Complaints to police tend to deal more with offenses by farther circles when compared to complains made to crisis centers," the report stressed.

The past three years have seen a moderate increase in the number of men and boys reporting sex offenses to police - a trend that may indicate there is increased willingness to report sex offenses against men, historically underreported due to harsh stigma surrounding these offenses.

Just 11% of complaints made to police were made by a non-Jewish victim, showing significant underrepresentation when compared to the Arab sector's part in society, the report said.

The ARCCI report also included data on accusations of sex offenses made against police. While 133 complaints about sex offenses by police were made to the Justice Ministry's Police Investigations Department, 66% of these did not reach an investigation stage, the report said.

The majority of these complaints (77) were about sexual harassment, and the next most common offense reported (37) was an indecent act.

When looking at incidents of sexual harassment, 88% of complaints did not reach investigation by the PID.

ARCCI head Orit Sulitzeanu called this infuriating saying that it "indicates there is reason to be concerned about what is happening within the system itself."

The report also gave an overview of data on sex offenses that made it to Israel's prosecutor and court system. Some 4,823 cases were opened by Israel's prosecution, a 7% increase from 2022.

The majority of these cases were opened for indecent act offenses. Some 663 indictments were issued against 675 suspects, the report added. Some 81% of cases were closed.

"As with every year, most cases were closed due to a lack of evidence," the report said, adding that 43 were closed due to the statute of limitations.

The statistics presented in the report paint a troubling picture of "the flawed handling of sexual violence by the law enforcement system," Sulitzeanu said.

"Closure rates of over 80% of sexual offense cases indicate a systematic and ongoing failure of the system," she added.

Some 87% of complaints received by the ARCCI were about offenses against women, and 13% were about offenses against men. Just 41% of complaints received were about offenses against those over age 18, with 28% of complaints about offenses against girls and boys aged 12 and down and 31% of complaints about offenses against those between ages 13 and 18. The offender's gender was male in 98% of cases reported to the ARCCI.