Israel 'will get' all those who harm the hostages – Netanyahu warns

The IDF will settle accounts with all those who harm the hostages in Gaza and reward those who hand them over to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he visited the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

“We are also making an effort from here and everywhere to locate our hostages and bring them back,” Netanyahu said.

“We are not relenting here. We will continue to do so until we bring them all back, both the living and the deceased,” Netanyahu stated.

He issued a stark warning to the Palestinian captors in Gaza: “Whoever dares to harm our hostages — their blood is on your head. We will pursue you, and we will find you.”

Netanyahu also attempted to sway the captors to give up the hostages by providing a cash reward.

'We will bring them all back'

“To those who want to leave this entanglement, I say: Whoever brings us a hostage, will find a safe way out for himself and his family, Netanyahu stated.

“We will also give a reward of $5 million for each hostage,” he said.

“The choice is yours,” Netanyahu said, “but the result will be the same. We will bring them all back,” he added.

Israel has explored the possibility of individual deals with the captors, given that talks have stalled with Hamas to such an extent that Qatar has suspended its participation in the negotiations. It has been one of the main mediators along with Egypt and the United States.

Netanyahu spoke as he stood in Gaza Nitzarim Corridor with Defense Minister Israel Katz. It was the kind of joint photo opportunity that had rarely happened with Katz's predecessor Yoav Gallant and signaled the tight partnership between the two men.

The visit came as Israel is under pressure to improve the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza, end the war, and provide a plan for the Day after the war ends.

The visit came as Israel is under pressure to improve the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza, end the war, and provide a plan for the Day after the war ends.

Netanyahu has stressed that Israel’s military campaign will continue until Hamas is destroyed.

“Hamas will not rule in Gaza. We are eliminating its military capabilities in a very impressive fashion. We are moving on to its governing abilities, and we are not yet done. Hamas will not be in Gaza,” Netanyahu stated.

Katz echoed Netanyahu, telling the soldiers in Gaza that “their most important mission” was to rescue the hostages and to bring them home. “We also have to ensure that Hamas won’t rule here the day after” the war ends he said.