Thousands of evacuated Israelis vote in postponed local elections

Over 65,000 Israeli citizens voted on Tuesday in local elections that were postponed due to the war.

The elections were held in Sderot and the regional councils of Eshkol, Sdot Negev, Sha'ar HaNegev, and Hof Ashkelon.

The Interior Ministry set up 122 polling stations, including 52 specially accessible stations.

For the first time, following a legislative amendment, 11 special polling stations operated nationwide for evacuated residents, along with a special transportation system operating from Bat Yam, Ashkelon, Netivot, and Gan Yavne.

In the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council alone, 32 polling stations were opened in 21 council settlements, including 16 accessible stations.

This council has 13,673 registered eligible voters out of 20,671 residents.

Voting while in combat

To enable soldiers to vote, the IDF Elections Officer ordered the release of soldiers with voting rights subject to operational needs, and polling stations were even placed in combat zones.

It should be noted that election day is defined as a holiday in the local authorities where elections are being held, as well as for workers registered in the voter registry of these authorities, even if their workplace is in another authority.