UNSC to vote on no-strings Gaza ceasefire

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution that demands an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza without tying it to the release of the hostages, according to Israeli media.

The ceasefire proposal was developed by ten non-permanent council members, with the US at the center of the decision, and it is uncertain whether it will exercise its veto power.

The Council is set to convene on Wednesday afternoon to vote on the resolution, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The proposal was officially submitted by Guyana's delegation.

Recently, group members have worked to formulate language that would allow the US to avoid vetoing the proposal, but Washington's vote remains uncertain.

Notably, last June, the US supported a similar resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. However, Security Council resolutions are not binding, and remain declarative only.

Why this matters

In case of non-compliance from the parties, the Council has future authority to take binding measures, including imposing sanctions on Israel.