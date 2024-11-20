Steven Lowy honored for leadership as antisemitism rises and war continues

“The level of antisemitism is unprecedented in our lifetime, but the Jewish People are more united than ever and have shown unbelievable dedication to the State of Israel,” said Steven Lowy, the outgoing chairman of the Board of Trustees of Keren Hayesod United Israel Appeal.

He spoke on Wednesday to world leaders of the organization who are in Israel for their annual conference at the tail end of a ceremony at the President’s Residence, at which he was presented with the inaugural Keren Hayesod Ze’ev Jabotinsky Award.

The award will also be presented to all Lowy’s future successors at the conclusion of their term.

In relation to his remarks about antisemitism, Lowy was pleased that his father, Sir Frank Lowy, a Czech Holocaust survivor who fought in the War of Independence and later migrated to Australia, was present to witness the honor conferred on him.

The Lowy family will return to the President’s Residence before the end of the year for a somewhat grander ceremony when President Isaac Herzog will award the President’s Medal of Honor to eight outstanding people, one of whom happens to be Sir Frank Lowy. Steven Lowy speaking at the Knesset (credit: COURTESY KEREN HAYESOD)

Grateful and uncomfortable to revive award

Referring to the Holocaust, Steven Lowy wondered who could have imagined that 80 years later, antisemitism would rise again with such intensity.

As for the award, while he was greatly honored to be the first to receive it, at the same time, he felt uncomfortable to be given it while the war goes on and 101 hostages are still in Gaza.

President Isaac Herzog, who in his previous role as chairman of the executive of the Jewish Agency had worked closely with Lowy, regarding him as a friend, said he was happy to host the event, saluting “an outstanding Jewish leader.”

Herzog emphasized that Lowy had been hesitant about taking on the leadership but had eventually agreed to do so during “an extraordinarily difficult moment for Israel and the Jewish People.”

Aside from praising Lowy, Herzog lauded "the remarkable capacity of Jewish leaders worldwide" during Israel's period of crisis. He also lamented that of the brave young men and women who unhesitatingly went out to defend the country, 800 had already fallen in battle.

He was aware that for diaspora Jews, the war has created a crisis in identity, belonging, and safety. In the prevailing circumstances, Herzog was particularly appreciative of the presence of so many Jewish leaders from different countries.

“You have come saying ‘We are here,’” he said.

Herzog has a particularly nostalgic affection for Keren Hayesod. Many years ago, the first time that he was sent abroad to represent the State of Israel, he was assigned to address a gathering of young Keren Hayesod volunteers in Liverpool of all places.

Along with Herzog, other speakers, though aware that Lowy doesn’t like flattery, spoke of what he had done to streamline Keren Hayesod, to make it more efficient and persuade donors to be more generous and make their donations faster.

Before and during the war, Keren Hayesod was also heavily involved in rescue operations in Ethiopia and Ukraine, saving Jews in those countries and bringing them to Israel.Bruce Leboff who is succeeding Lowy, and who also holds leadership positions in the Jewish Agency, recalled standing with Lowy on the Polish -Ukrainian border as Ukrainian Jews were being brought to safety.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” he said.Keren Hayesod World Chairman Sam Grundwerg, who did the global campaign trail with Lowy, said he had been inspired by him, while Lowy said that he had once met Grundwerg at the army base where Grundwerg was doing reserve duty and found him in a sleeping bag on the floor.

Lowy had been impressed that Grundwerg was serving as a soldier like anyone else, while simultaneously worrying about Keren Hayesod.

Among those who came to celebrate with Lowy were Jewish Agency chairman Doron Almog; WZO Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel; Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar, who Lowy said was doing tremendous work for the Jewish community; and newly elected head of the Eshkol Regional Council Michal Uziyahu, who will be responsible for the restoration of many of the communities forming the Gaza envelope.

Major Dafna Asmati, a reservist in the IDF, and a singer and composer from Be’eri who survived the October 7 massacre was also present. Most of her time is spent in advocacy and projects promoting the rehabilitation of Be’eri.

Keren Hayesod is amongst the most veteran of Zionist organizations. Its founders in 1920 included Ze’ev Jabotinsky and Chaim Weizmann, who later became the first president of the State of Israel.