Israeli security forces eliminate nine armed terrorists in West bank operations

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police eliminated nine armed terrorists over the last two days in the Jenin area in the West Bank, the IDF announced on Thursday.

All terrorists were eliminated during a joint counterterrorism operation in the area. According to the IDF, of the nine, three armed terrorists, including individuals responsible for recent shooting attacks on military posts and Israeli communities, were eliminated by IAF aircraft.

Following the strike, multiple secondary explosions were identified, which the IDF noted as indications of the presence of weapon caches in the region. Weapons the IDF confiscated during joint operation with Shin Bet and Border Police. 21.11.2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The other six armed terrorists were eliminated during a fire exchange with IDF, the Yamas special police unit, and Border Police forces. The IDF reported that the six terrorists were involved in recent shooting and explosives attacks against IDF soldiers.

confiscating weapons

In addition, Israeli security forces dismantled four explosives laboratories and neutralized dozens of explosives planted along routes intended to target Israeli soldiers. The operation also led to the capture of several wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to the ISA for further investigation, and no IDF injuries were reported during the operation.