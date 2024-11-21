'Fueled by political bias': Jewish organizations, figures condemn ICC's arrest warrants

International Jewish figures and organizations have reacted with anger and disgust following the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday.

The World Jewish Congress responded in a public statement, expressing concern over the arrest warrants, “We firmly believe that this action is fueled by political bias brought about by the influence of terrorist regimes, including Iran."

"The ICC’s decision not only undermines the pursuit of peace but also disregards the recognized right of a nation to act in self-defense when facing the threat of Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization responsible for the attempted annihilation of Israel’s civilians," it continued.

"We call upon the international community to reject this unjust move by the ICC and not to comply with these arrest warrants. It is imperative that efforts toward achieving lasting peace are not derailed by politically motivated actions," it added.

Appalled by the ICC

The European Jewish Congress stated that it was appalled by the ICC decision and called on the heads of European governments and the European Union to strongly and unequivocally condemn this ruling.

“It is beyond shocking that the leaders of a democratic state defending its own citizens can be made into international fugitives after a brutal invasion with a terror organization that uses rape, murder, and kidnap as its principal tools of war,” EJC President Dr. Ariel Muzicant said.

The Jewish Federations of North America shared on X/Twitter, “The ICC has made a historically unjust decision in issuing arrest warrants for Israel’s democratically elected leaders and defense officials.”

Combat Anti-Semitism Movement responded to a post from the ICC regarding the rejection of Israel’s challenges to the arrest warrants, writing, “It's surely just a coincidence that the first democratically-elected leaders to ever have ICC warrants issued for their arrest happen to be from Israel, the world's only Jewish state. Right?”

In a pinned message on X, Stand with Us stated that the situation with ICC was unjust and posted, “The ICC’s pursuit of Israeli leaders undermines democracies fighting terrorism. We call for a review of Prosecutor Khan and for the US and its allies to sanction the ICC. The ICC is unfit for purpose.”