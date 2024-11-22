Security official: Conditions are ripe to strike Iran’s nuclear program

The political and security establishment has determined for the first time that both conditions for striking Iran's nuclear project have been met: the necessary condition and the feasible condition - according to a senior security official on Thursday.

The official added that Israel will not allow a nuclear Iran and, therefore, will continue to prepare to strike the nuclear project.

"Iran has never been more vulnerable to strikes against its nuclear capabilities," the official said, adding that economic sanctions on Iran serve to restrain but not eliminate the nuclear project.

The security official addressed the possibility of an arrangement with the Lebanese government, saying that according to the understandings, the Lebanese army would be authorized to dismantle Hezbollah's infrastructure and move it north of the Litani.

Additionally, there are two more locations north of the Litani, for example, Hasbani, where Hezbollah cannot operate or build infrastructure. Hezbollah members marching with flags during ceremony. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The emerging agreement indicates a 60-day process where both sides - IDF and Hezbollah - will gradually withdraw from southern Lebanon. Additionally, it appears that Hezbollah, which is interested in the agreement, will have no veto power, and just as the IDF strikes weapons and terror infrastructure in Syria, it can strike in southern Lebanon against the establishment of positions, weapons smuggling, and immediate threats.

The official clarified that if violations are observed, they will be reported to a committee in which the United States will be a member, but in certain cases, especially regarding immediate threats, Israel won't update anyone and will strike.

The senior security official said Hezbollah still has military capabilities, but its strategic ability has diminished.

The organization has strategically lost to Israel to such an extent that the last time the IDF struck in Iran, it didn't take into account the capabilities Hezbollah had in the past.

According to him, "Hezbollah no longer has the ability to protect Iran."

Meanwhile, the security official clarified that the IDF will continue to act to prevent weapons smuggling to Hezbollah. The security official clarified that the ‘day after’ arrangement with Lebanon would include IDF forces along the border, unlike on October 6.

Potential hostage deal

The official addressed the possibility of a hostage deal with Hamas, saying it involves a 42-day ceasefire but not an end to the war. Israel insists on this, and it appears Hamas is interested in the deal.

During the 42 days, prisoners whose names are currently being discussed with Egypt and Turkey will be released in exchange for hostages, with priority given to humanitarian cases.

The security official said, "We're closer to a deal than we've been for a long time, since the last deal. Also, because of Hamas's need to agree to the terms. Our challenge is to do it as quickly as possible."

The official clarified that due to the time that has passed, everyone is in an urgent humanitarian situation, and emphasized that there is no agreement to end the war in exchange for the deal, but rather a pause in fighting for the purpose of the deal.

The official emphasized that ground and air operations limit themselves to avoid harming hostages.

One of Hamas's demands is to allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza. The senior official clarified that the Southern Command commander and division commanders expressed their desire to continue fighting against Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip, and made it clear they would know how to return to any point from which they might be required to withdraw under the agreement.

The official clarified that the fighting in Jabaliya is defined as a milestone and a symbol for the Palestinians. Additionally, he added that the Philadelphi Corridor is not a central point in the emerging agreement with Hamas. The official emphasized that "conditions are more ripe than ever."

The official confirmed Walla's earlier revelation this week that Southern Command is examining whether a civilian American company can perform security and humanitarian aid distribution in northern Gaza as part of a pilot program.

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed that the issue be examined legally in all its aspects.

A security official clarified that there is no intention to involve the IDF at any stage except for coordination and noted that similar operations of this kind take place in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The official estimated that the process could theoretically occur within 40 days in northern Gaza and, if successful, would be replicated in other areas.

Regarding the ‘day after’ in Gaza, the senior official said the IDF will operate in Gaza as it currently operates in the West Bank, with complete operational freedom.

The official opposed the Palestinian Authority entering Gaza because "it would be a complete mistake."

The official requested the IDF to expedite the military investigations so that decisions could be made about future appointments. Regarding ultra-Orthodox recruitment, he said he didn't believe in the distributed orders and did so because it was about law enforcement.

He simultaneously said he would work to dialogue with ultra-Orthodox leaders to bring about greater recruitment. The official confirmed that the IDF can only absorb about 3,000 ultra-Orthodox in addition to the 1,800 absorbed so far.