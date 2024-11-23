IDF dismantle Iran-made cannon pointed at Israel on Mount Dov

IDF troops identified and dismantled an Iranian-made canon pointed toward the state of Israel on Mount Dov, the military reported on Saturday afternoon.

The discovery was made by the 810th Brigade and the Alpinist Unit who have searched the thicketed terrain on Mount Dov over the past two months.

In addition to the cannon, the soldiered uncovered and dismantled numerous Hezbollah weapons and terrorist infrastructure. Iranian-manufactured cannon which was located and confiscated by IDF soldiers on Mount Dov. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Alongside the cannon, troops uncovered rockets and rocket launchers aimed at Israel.

810th Brigade commander Col. Liron Appleman promised the IDF would continue to secure the area until Israel's northern border was safe.

Hezbollah's attacks on Israel

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group began launching at Israel on October 8 - a day after its fellow Iran-backed ally Hamas invaded southern Israel and murdered some 1200 people.

The discovery was announced after the IAF struck a number of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's capital city.

The Alpinist Unit and 810th Brigade recently conducted a localized raid on the southern Lebanese village of Chebaa, where they dismantled the Hezbollah launch site responsible for the rocket which killed 12 Druze children in Majdal Shams.