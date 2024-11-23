Settlers throw rocks at IDF, security forces in West Bank, five suspects arrested

IDF, Border Police, and other police forces dispersed the right-wing settlers and arrested five suspects.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Masked Israeli settlers watch after Palestinian fields were set on fire in the village of Asira al-Qiblyia in the northern West Bank on June 2, 2010 (photo credit: WAGDI ASHTIYEH/FLASH90)
Masked Israeli settlers watch after Palestinian fields were set on fire in the village of Asira al-Qiblyia in the northern West Bank on June 2, 2010
(photo credit: WAGDI ASHTIYEH/FLASH90)

Dozens of settlers, some masked, carried out a violent disturbance near Itamar in the Samaria Brigade area of the West Bank, where they threw rocks at IDF and Border Police soldiers, the military reported Saturday evening.

During the incident, an IDF unit near Nablus identified a Palestinian vehicle that had been stolen by settlers and arrived to confiscate the vehicle, Army Radio reported. 

As a result, a violent riot broke out. IDF, Border Police, and other police forces dispersed the rioters and arrested five suspects.

In their statement, the IDF said it strongly condemns violence against security forces.

Earlier reports of settler violence

This incident follows the attempted attack on IDF Central Command chief Major-General Avi Bluth near Hebron.

Dozens of settlers harassed Bluth and other IDF officers, including blocking roads as they attempted to conduct operational activity.

As a result, five settlers were arrested. 



Related Tags
IDF
Settlers
West Bank
Settler Violence