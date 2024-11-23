Settlers throw rocks at IDF, security forces in West Bank, five suspects arrested

Dozens of settlers, some masked, carried out a violent disturbance near Itamar in the Samaria Brigade area of the West Bank, where they threw rocks at IDF and Border Police soldiers, the military reported Saturday evening.

During the incident, an IDF unit near Nablus identified a Palestinian vehicle that had been stolen by settlers and arrived to confiscate the vehicle, Army Radio reported.

As a result, a violent riot broke out. IDF, Border Police, and other police forces dispersed the rioters and arrested five suspects.

אירוע אלימות נוסף נגד כוחות צה"ל: כוח צה"ל זיהה סמוך לשכם רכב פלסטיני שמתיישבים יהודים גנבו, והגיע כדי להחרים אותו. התפרעות אלימה החלה במקום - עשרות מתיישבים יידו אבנים לעבר הלוחמים, מתיישב הכה חייל באגרוף. מג"ב עצרו 5 יהודים@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/2dBTUEiQLf — גלצ (@GLZRadio) November 23, 2024

In their statement, the IDF said it strongly condemns violence against security forces.

Earlier reports of settler violence

This incident follows the attempted attack on IDF Central Command chief Major-General Avi Bluth near Hebron.

Dozens of settlers harassed Bluth and other IDF officers, including blocking roads as they attempted to conduct operational activity.

As a result, five settlers were arrested.