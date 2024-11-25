'We need to prepare': Ex- air force chief urges readiness for escalating Hezbollah rocket attacks

Brig.-Gen. Doron Gavish, the former commander of the Israel Air Force, cautioned that Israel may see continued increases in Hezbollah rocket attacks and urged Israelis to be ready for such a potentiality.

Gavish's comments came in a Monday morning interview with 103FM.

However, Garish assured, “Even during the winter, the air defense systems function effectively.”

After a week marked by more than 500 rocket alerts nationwide and amid ongoing negotiations in the North, questions are being raised about how Hezbollah might act in the coming days.

In the interview, Gavish addressed the issues, shedding light on the situation and explaining the recent surge in rocket attacks by the terrorist group. Grad rockets used by Hezbollah (credit: Alma Research Institute)

“Our responsibility is to constantly remind the public that no defense system is perfect. We must stress, explain, and urge caution—it’s the only way,” Gavish said. “In this context, we are all soldiers, including civilians. Everyone is mobilized to thwart the enemy’s objectives and protect lives.”

Gavish denied claims that weather conditions were driving the escalation.

“Our defense systems are built to endure far worse weather than what we’ve experienced recently,” he noted, adding that this is Israel’s second consecutive winter of active war, during which air defenses have proven reliable.

Why the increases in launches?

Gavish suggested that the activity aligns more with the current negotiations in the North, significant Israeli strikes in Beirut and Tyre, and incursions into Hezbollah’s secondary line of villages rather than tactical planning around the weather.

"There may be limitations, but nothing significant enough to trigger such a wave," he explained.

It remains unclear whether Sunday’s surge was an isolated escalation or a sign of more to come until an agreement is reached, he noted.

“We need to prepare for the possibility of further escalation,” Gavish warned. “It could be a one-time show of force by Hezbollah to shape the narrative or an attempt at a sustained campaign.”

Public vigilance and resilience

Gavish urged the public to remain vigilant.

“The Israeli public has shown remarkable resilience over an extended period. It’s tough, but I hope we’ve reached a strong enough position to achieve a favorable and meaningful agreement,” he said.

He also highlighted another critical front.

“While discussions focus on the North, let’s not forget the goals of the ongoing war, including the return of the 101 hostages in the Gaza. Much work remains to be done.”