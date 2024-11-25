Rachel Imeinu’s yahrzeit unites 200 Jerusalem women

Two hundred women and girls from across Jerusalem gathered at Chabad of Baka’s event hall for the 30th annual dinner sponsored by Rachel’s Children Reclamation Foundation, commemorating Rachel Imeinu’s yahrzeit on 11 Heshvan.

The dinner commenced with an opening address by Yehoshua Haies, husband of the late Evelyn Haies, founder of Rachel’s Children Reclamation Foundation. He explained how the foundation, with Evelyn’s foresight, provided the major portion of the funds required to purchase the land and building adjacent to Rachel’s Tomb 22 years ago.

It was during the beginning of the Second Intifada and was the sole property in the area under Jewish ownership. This moment paved the way for the inclusion of Rachel’s Tomb into the Jewish region. Haies mentioned the many events that the organization hosted in the building adjacent to Rachel’s Tomb, such as bat mitzvahs, challah-bake gatherings, and Torah classes.

The "Rachels": The heroic women of Israel

Rebbetzin Nechama Dina Hendel, co-director of Chabad of Baka and the Friendship Circle of South Jerusalem, spoke about the legacy of the biblical Rachel, reminding women of their power as shapers and influencers for future generations.

She shared how we in Israel have encountered numerous “Rachels” over this past challenging year. These are the countless heroic women who have made unimaginable sacrifices for our people, just like our matriarch Rachel. Singing at the kumzitz. (credit: Courtesy Chabad of Baka)

Hendel spoke of Rachel Goldberg-Polin and her incredible faith and fortitude through the excruciating months when her beloved son, Hersh, was held hostage in Gaza and of her continued trust in Hashem and gratitude, even after his tragic murder by Hamas terrorists.

She also highlighted Rachel Goldberg, the brave widow of the righteous Rabbi Avi, who rallied the nation of Israel in unity and fell while fighting in Lebanon. As she sat shiva for her husband, Goldberg insisted that politicians who wanted to comfort the mourners come with a member of the opposite political party, which they did.

Hendel pointed out that each of us has done acts of kindness, whether by packing food for soldiers or reciting Psalms, and is a Rachel in her own way.

In his keynote address, author Rabbi Dovid Orlofsky offered an analysis of the relationship between Rachel and Leah, connecting it to messianic times, as well as the importance of appreciating each Jew for his or her unique, God-given talents.

The event concluded with a kumzitz led by Ora Rosman and Elisheva Wolfowich. Not a dry eye remained in the room as the crowd sang the powerful song "Acheinu Kol Beis Yisrael," feeling the pain of the hostages still held captive and of the countless families awaiting the safe return of their family members from war.

Attendees said that this event provided them with a much-needed boost of inspiration during these trying times. One woman exclaimed that the unity in the room felt like the Messiah’s arrival was near.

Amen to that!