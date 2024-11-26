KKL-JNF is working to support and assist the Druze community

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has been working to support the Druze community, which has suffered significant losses during the intense fighting over the past year. KKL-JNF is actively involved in aiding families in need.

“They have sacrificed their most precious of all”

The covenant between the State of Israel and the Druze community is built on a long-standing partnership, forged through shared service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and deep mutual loyalty. This bond has been particularly evident during the Swords of Iron War, in which the courage of Druze fighters serving in the IDF and other security forces once again shone through. One of the most tragic events during the northern conflict was the death of 12 boys and girls, killed by a Hezbollah rocket strike on a playground in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Chairperson of KKL-JNF, at the tree-planting ceremony that was held in the Ahihud Forest. (Credit: GUY ASSAYAG/KKL-JNF) fat Ovadia-Luski, Chairperson of KKL-JNF, at the tree-planting ceremony that was held in the Ahihud Forest. (Credit: GUY ASSAYAG/KKL-JNF)

Over the years, KKL-JNF has deepened its ties with the Druze community. In light of the recent war and the economic challenges facing the country, this collaboration has become more vital than ever in repairing what has been destroyed and supporting affected families. Beyond immediate aid, KK-JNF also strives to honor the memory of fallen members of the Druze community. This includes educational initiatives in both formal and informal institutions and the establishment of the Druze Sons Trail, a 250-kilometer hiking path connecting Druze villages in the Carmel and Galilee regions.

Credit: Michael Huri

Recently, KKL-JNF held a tree-planting ceremony at the Ahihud Forest, at the Sheikh Amin Tarif Memorial Site, honoring Druze fighters who gave their lives in the Swords of Iron War. Additionally, a shaded picnic area was inaugurated to benefit visitors and residents of Majdal Shams, the town that suffered the harshest blow.

“The Druze community has been walking hand in hand with KKL-JNF for years. Our connection is deep and significant, encompassing a variety of fields and topics. It is essential to strengthen this important relationship,” said Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Chairperson of KKL-JNF.

The Druze community has welcomed KKL-JNF’s commemorative initiatives. At the tree-planting ceremony that was held in the Ahihud Forest, the spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, stated: “The journey of bereavement of the Druze community since the outbreak of the war is the journey of bereavement for the entire nation. Yet, thanks to this journey, we can maintain normalcy in the country. KKL-JNF’s initiative is moving and carries a significant message—to plant trees in memory of the fallen, here in the soil of the Galilee, where the Druze community’s roots have been deeply planted for nearly a thousand years.”

Imad Habaka, father of Lieutenant Colonel Salman Habaka from Kefar Yanuh, commander of the 53rd Battalion in the Barak Brigade, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, shared: “Our sons sacrificed themselves for the security of the country. For us Druze as well, this is our country, and it is our duty to preserve and defend it. KKL-JNF’s commitment to commemoration is deeply moving, providing a place for us to honor our sons.”

