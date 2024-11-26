Anti-ceasefire demonstrators take to the streets of Tel Aviv in anticipation of a ceasefire

Several organizations are demonstrating opposite IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv against the emerging ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

The demonstration will be under the slogan "Agreement = destruction," "Stopping the Surrender Agreement in Lebanon," and "Last Call to Save the Galilee."

Several major organizations will be present at the demonstration, including groups interested in settling Lebanon, those representing northern residents, and other right-wing organizations.

Sources in the defense establishment do not rule out the possibility that signing an agreement between Lebanon and Israel in a way that binds Hezbollah could lead to a breakthrough in negotiations with Hamas for the release of hostages, including keeping the Philadelphi Corridor in Israel's hands. Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon, November 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

The draft agreement

The draft agreement includes a ceasefire and a 60-day transition period - during which the IDF will withdraw in stages from southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army will deploy in areas close to the border, and Hezbollah will move its heavy weapons north of the Litani River.

Hezbollah has increased the rate of rocket, drone, and missile launches towards the Israeli home front in the past week.

According to officers in the Northern Command, this is in an attempt to "sear a final accord into the Israeli consciousness. To bring some relief. Everyone understands that within days, there will be an agreement."

Sources in the defense establishment said that the current US administration is pressing to reach an agreement, and the next administration is expecting it, along with the Lebanese's consent.

Another security source said that "if they don't sign the agreement now, it will happen a long time later."