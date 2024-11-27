Sara Netanyahu to stay in Miami as PM testifies in corruption trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, is expected to stay in Miami during his planned testimony at the Jerusalem District Court.

Netanyahu is scheduled to fly tonight for a roughly 20-day trip to Miami and return only in mid-December. The Prime Minister's son, Yair Netanyahu, has been staying in Miami since March 2023.

Journalist Uri Misgav first published the news of Sara’s trip.

Yesterday, the State Prosecutor's Office opposed PM Netanyahu's request to postpone his testimony date in the 1000 Case, in which he is accused.

In response to the District Court, the prosecution wrote, "Given the clear public interest in completing the trial as quickly as possible and preventing delays, the long preparation time given, and the absence of substantial reasons for changed circumstances since this decision, the prosecution opposes the request." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu stand next to the dedication plaque of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, after the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. (credit: ILLUSTRATIVE/RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Netanyahu's testimony

Additionally, the prosecution addresses the manner of the PM's testimony regarding security arrangements, stating, "After clarification by the attorney-general with the Shin Bet, who had initial contact with the Courts Administration, it emerged that there are several possible frameworks that can be proposed to ensure the proper and continuous conduct of the trial, considering the Prime Minister's security needs."

This refers to secure courtrooms where the PM can testify. According to Walla's investigation, these are the Tel Aviv District Court and the Supreme Court, not the Jerusalem District Court.

Furthermore, the prosecution requested that the court administration complete the preparation of the courtroom where Netanyahu will testify by next Wednesday.