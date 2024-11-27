United Hatzalah adds 1,000 new volunteers, reaches 8,000 strong in life-saving efforts

One thousand new emergency medical volunteers in Israel have joined United Hatzalah this year, bringing the total up to 8,000, the organization announced in a statement on Wednesday.

UH volunteers represent all sectors of Israeli society, the statement said, and include doctors, paramedics, and medics stationed throughout the country.

More than 700,000 people have been treated at no charge by UH’s volunteers since the organization’s establishment in 2006, and the volunteers are active 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. About 200 ambucycles were also added to UH’s ambulance unit this year, according to the statement, and dozens of ambulances were put into active service.

Eli Beer, the president and founder of United Hatzalah, said he is incredibly proud of the “unwavering dedication of our volunteers.” United Hatzalah conducts a large mass casualty incident drill in Kiryat Gat, Israel. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

"They represent the very best of Israeli society, and it is inspiring to see how so many people from all walks of life come together to selflessly save lives," Beer said.

Committed to 24/7 life-saving service

"The challenges of the past year have only strengthened our resolve, and United Hatzalah is determined to grow even larger—ensuring that no emergency goes unanswered and no life is left without hope," he added.

About 2,200 emergency calls are handled daily by UH’s dispatch center, according to the organization.

Ehud Davidson, the CEO of UH, said 8,000 volunteers is a significant achievement that allows the organization to expand its work and reach every part of Israel.

“The desire to contribute to the community and save lives is the driving force behind United Hatzalah's incredible growth,” Davidson said. “I am pleased to see that the Israeli public understands the importance of United Hatzalah, and I am grateful for the trust it places in us."

"This is also an opportunity to thank each and every one of the organization's volunteers for their dedication and willingness to be on call 24/7, often risking their own lives for the noble purpose of saving others," Davidson added.