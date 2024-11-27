First woman accepted into Israeli Navy SEALs unit, making history

For the first time in Israeli history, a woman has been accepted into Sayeret Matkal, the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) most elite commando unit, often compared to the US Navy SEALs or Delta Force.

According to Kan public broadcasting, the soldier successfully passed the grueling selection process, which includes a rigorous five-day screening that tests both physical and mental endurance.

Kan reported on Wednesday that this historic achievement follows her earlier success in the unit’s initial selection day.

While she has completed the most demanding phases, the soldier must now undergo a short and mostly technical final process before beginning her training in Sayeret Matkal, a unit renowned for its intelligence-gathering missions and high-risk operations behind enemy lines.

This milestone comes more than a year after the IDF announced a pilot program aimed at integrating women into Navy SEALs on a trial basis. According to Kan, this initiative is part of broader efforts by the IDF to explore gender inclusivity in its elite units.

In March, Kan reported that 17 women successfully passed the unit’s selection day, marking the beginning of the program. Female IDF soldiers of the Bardales Battalion (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Expanding opportunities for women in combat

Kan public broadcasting highlighted that this development reflects a larger trend within the IDF to open elite combat roles to women. In November 2023, Kan reported that two women joined Unit 669, the IDF’s elite combat search and rescue unit, which is responsible for rescuing soldiers and civilians from high-risk combat zones.

Kan also detailed other pilot programs underway, including one for forming a team of female infantry specialists in force mobility within the IDF’s mechanized infantry brigade. These soldiers will be trained in transporting forces and equipment under combat conditions—a critical capability for maneuvering operations.

Another program, also reported by Kan, involves integrating women into armored combat roles. Female recruits are being trained to operate tanks for border defense missions, with a specialized curriculum tailored to the operational demands of tank warfare.