Turning up the fight: Qatar's role re-visited as Knesset members argue for stricter enforcement

A bill that is set to be presented to the Knesset on Sunday for further approval by legislators will re-focus their efforts in an effort to fight the countries that actively have supported terrorism and terror organizations operating on their watch.

A dedicated legislative body is expected to be established to aid in the fight against supporters of terrorism while working with the government in its efforts. This body will assist Israeli citizens in filing civil lawsuits, prevent the receipt of funding from those entities, and prohibit any trade with them.

However, the legislation also prevents those countries from negotiating political arrangements, with the exception of an explicit exception in a decision to be adopted by the Cabinet.

Knesset members MK Moshe Saada and Dan Iluz (Likud), Michal Waldiger (Religious Zionism), and Yitzhak Kreuzer (Otzma Yehudit) were all outspoken on the matter. They noted that many countries take advantage of their position and also help by indirect means to financially support the terrorist organizations that harm Israel, led by Qatar, which they define as a "wolf in the skin of a lamb."

Law drafters claim that so far, a state supporting terrorism has not been formally defined before, and therefore, the legal tools against them have been very limited. The law is expected to provide effective tools in the fight against terrorism and the ability to damage their funding sources.

Primary mediator

Last year, Qatar was considered a primary mediator between Israel and Hamas, while some of the heads of the terrorist organization live in the country itself and own many assets there.

Throughout this period, sharp criticism was heard within Israel about the fact that Qatar itself finances and supports the Hamas organization, and using it as an intermediary is a cynical attempt to "whitewash" the fact that they are part of the mechanism of spreading terrorism against Israel.

A few weeks ago, the Qatari government claimed that it was suspending its involvement in negotiations for a hostage deal and would consider returning if "there is the seriousness required to end the war."