'This Is Not a Cholent': Stories of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa - review

November 30 is Yom Haplitim (Refugee Day), dedicated to the recognition of the million Jews forced to flee their homes in Arab countries consequent to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 – and the ensuing persecution in those lands.

The day aims to keep alive the ancestral history of these cultures and to commemorate the plight of the refugees.

One of the leading voices in perpetuating this narrative is author Sarah Sassoon. She is passionate about raising awareness about the fate of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Her latest picture book, This Is Not a Cholent, contributes to the history and legacy of these refugees and these communities’ cultural and emotional experiences.

She weaves a tapestry of continuity in the transmission of the rich and ancient history of the Jews who lived for millennia in Arab lands.

This Is Not a Cholent is based on Sassoon’s childhood experiences in an Ashkenazi-dominant community in Australia.

She uses “cholent” as a means to express the cultural influence of food in an immigrant community.

The book shows how one can preserve and convey identity through taste, smell, and culinary traditions.

Through the medium of food, she gives voice to family, culture, and tradition and demonstrates how through these senses, one can maintain and preserve continuity despite displacement.

Sassoon, a descendant of Iraqi refugees, was born and raised in Sydney, Australia. She explores themes of displacement, migration, and Jewish identity in a book that is enticing to a young audience.

She conveys the Iraqi Jewish narrative by telling the story of Jewish persecution and resilience in a way that inspires young audiences to embrace their heritage and cultural traditions.

Amira, the young protagonist, enters the “best cholent” contest, hoping to highlight her delicious yet different recipe to the other contestants. She is both exuberant about the chance to share her special recipe and hesitant about exposing her “difference.”

Her sidekick is her nana, the matriarch of the family, devoted to passing on her Iraqi traditions to her kin.

Amira and Nana enter the competition together and support each other as they cook their unique and exotic dish.

They are filled with pride and confidence, and one can almost taste this delicious yet different cholent as they add their special spices to the pot.

Sending a deep message

The book is both educational and humorous, conveying a deep message.

The story is enhanced by Viviana Garofoli’s wonderful illustrations and the recipe of Sassoon’s own Nana’s authentic Iraqi cholent, famously known as t’bit.

This Is Not a Cholent is Sassoon’s second children’s book that highlights the refugee experience of Jews from Arab lands.

Her first book, award-winning children’s picture book Shoham’s Bangle (2022), tells the story of another young girl and her relationship with her nana, Aziza.

That book portrays the Iraqi exile in 1951 and tells the story of a gold bracelet hidden in a piece of pita that symbolizes the tragedy and resilience of the ancient Babylonian Jewish community that had dwelt in Mesopotamia for over 2,600 years, long before its conquest by Arabs in the 7th century.

In both books, Sassoon captures and preserves the last links to her rich cultural heritage, exploring the pain of exile and loss while promoting the celebration of cultural identity and heritage.

She highlights the concept of hope through hardship and strength through struggle while providing a delightful narrative and deep insight into the Jewish refugee experience.

Sassoon’s books are not just for children; they are the voice of over a million MENA refugees and their descendants.

Her charming, witty, and inspirational stories are an asset to the concept and mission of Yom Haplitim, to raise awareness about and recognition of this important and lesser-known chapter of the Jewish experience to the mainstream.

Sassoon is a leader on the path toward recognition of and solidarity with these refugees and their descendants, which begins by telling and sharing the Middle Eastern Jewish story with our children.

THIS IS NOT A CHOLENTBy Sarah SassoonKar-Ben Publishing24 pages; $16.50

Remembering Jewish refugees from Arab lands

Refugee Day, or Yom Haplitim, is observed annually on November 30. It was established in 2014 to honor and remember the experiences of Jews who were exiled from Arab countries after the establishment of the State of Israel.

Almost a million people who lived for millennia in Arab countries suddenly became refugees, losing their homes, communities, possessions, and livelihoods.

The day recognizes the challenges, forced displacement, and persecution they endured during this volatile time.

Many traveled by foot, with their possessions on their backs, crossing deserts; when they arrived in Israel, they lived in refugee camps.

Although the expulsion of the Jews from Arab lands created massive displacement and a humanitarian crisis, it was overshadowed by the issue of Palestinian refugees.

This cause gained international recognition and the creation of UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency), which in almost 80 years has only perpetuated and escalated this crisis.

The Jewish refugees had to relocate and rebuild their lives from scratch without any international aid, support, or recognition from the international community.

Refugee Day intends to correct this biased historical narrative and bring awareness and justice to the plight of the refugees.

The day also promotes the preservation of these dispersed cultures through various events that showcase their art, music, food, and religious traditions.

It was envisioned and created thanks to the efforts of people such as Danny Ayalon, a former Israeli deputy foreign minister, who advocates for the plight of Jewish refugees and argues for equal recognition in the face of their exile and displacement.

Recognition of this day aims to bring awareness of this chapter of Jewish history to the mainstream.

By highlighting the refugee status of both Jews and Arabs who were displaced by the Middle East crisis, Refugee Day hopes to create a more balanced approach to the current conflict.