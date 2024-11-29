TLV District Attorney’s Office indicts lawyer for stealing over 2.1 million shekels

The Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment on Thursday against attorney Kinneret Zelda Shamir Mesika, accusing her of five charges involving breach of trust and the theft of more than 2.1 million shekels.

Most of the funds were reportedly not returned.

According to the indictment, Mesika represented clients in real estate transactions and managed multiple bank accounts, including her personal account.

In one case, she allegedly received funds from buyers during a property transaction but kept the money for herself instead of transferring it to the seller.

The indictment states that she repeated this act in a separate transaction. Additionally, she is accused of misusing funds intended for tax payments, which were entrusted to her by apartment sellers.

Commitment to pursue criminal charges

Similar offenses are typically handled by the Israel Bar Association’s disciplinary courts. However, this indictment shows the Attorney-General’s commitment to pursuing criminal charges against attorneys arrested in serious misconduct.

Mesika has been charged with theft by an authorized person, aggravated fraud, and issuing checks without cover.