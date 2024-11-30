Thousands demonstrate with 'Shift 101' in protest demanding release of hostages in Tel Aviv

Thousands of Israelis protested in a demonstration in Tel Aviv on Friday in front of the Metzudat Ze'ev building alongside the Shift 101 protest group demanding the government take more sufficient action to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Shift 101 is a group led by mothers of hostages advocating for the hostages through non-violent protest. After weeks of the group hosting protests near government institutions in Jerusalem, this is the first time they've done it in Tel Aviv.

Shira Albag, mother to hostage Liri, speaks at a Shift 101 demonstration demanding a hostage release deal on November 29, 2024 (Video credit: Shift 101)

The protesters, whom were mostly women, were all dressed in white at the demonstration and sat alongside families of hostages still held captive. They called on Likud MKs to join the call for a deal that would bring them home.

Statements shared by the families of hostages

Harut Nimrodi, the mother of Tamir Nimrodi, who was kidnapped by Hamas, said: "It is very important to us that the entire nation from all sides be with us. I am a mother. My child is apolitical. There is no political statement here. Your support is the only thing that gives us strength in these difficult days."

Shira, the mother of Liri Elbag, who was also kidnapped by Hamas, said: "These demonstrations move me every time, especially on Fridays when you all stop sitting in a cafe or doing the tasks you've been putting off all week and come sit with us, it's never taken for granted and it warms the heart. We, on the 420th day since the Hamas attack, and I think none of us imaged that they would still not be here." 'Shift 101' protests for hostage release in Tel Aviv November 29, 2024. (credit: YADEEN GILADI)

Hamas captive Naama Levy's mother, Eilat, also spoke at the demonstration, saying: "We have no choice but to continue for our girls. To do everything for them to return. And hurry home."