IDF soldiers now permitted to retrieve medications without physical prescription

Soldiers can now retrieve medications from Super-Pharm without a physical prescription, the IDF and Medical Corps announced on Sunday.

Prior to this rule, soldiers had to go to military pharmacies or travel to particular bases in order to get their prescription medications, the IDF and Medical Corps noted.

Current soldiers and reservists can now use digital prescriptions as well as IDF identification cards to withdraw medications from Super-Pharm.

How the process works

After being prescribed by a doctor, a soldier can simply wait a couple of hours, and the prescription will show up in the ‘MediTik’ application, which is directly connected to the Super-Pharm network.

Policy exemptions

While this policy provides convenience and facilitated access to medication, there are a few exceptions. Attention-deficit and narcotic drugs will still require physical prescriptions such as Atent and Concerta, according to the IDF report. Super-Pharm. (credit: CHEN GALILI)

Urgent cases or civilian prescriptions (such as Emergency Room cases) can still be retrieved with manual prescriptions. They are able to be stamped without being converted to digital or military ones.

Expanding the pharmacy service in the IDF

“We set out with the aim of expanding the pharmacy service in the IDF in order to make it accessible to every soldier to receive medication," Pharmacy section head Major Juad Salama said.

"The branches of the civilian companies are spread all over the country so that a fighter on the frontlines will not have to travel hours to the clinic.”

On this same topic, the deputy head of the IDF's Physician Services branch noted, ”Since the beginning of the war, we have expanded the deployment of the field of pharmacy in the army. In the past, soldiers had to come physically at every stage of the process. From now on, everything will be simpler, digital … and above all, more accessible.”

This newly-employed digital advancement provides facilitated care for active IDF soldiers and reservists. The Medical Corps’ Technological and Logistics Directorate is continuing its efforts to expand digital prescriptions further onto other pharmacy chains to provide soldiers with even easier access to medicine.