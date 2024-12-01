71% of Israelis back hostage deal to end Gaza war, N12 poll shows

A significant majority - 71% - of the Israeli public supports a hostage deal that would end the war in Gaza, a Channel 12 poll published Friday found.

Just 15% opposed such a deal, and 14% said they did not know how they felt about this deal, Channel 12 reported.

An October poll by Israel's Association of Rape Crisis Centers, released last week, also looked at public attitudes towards a deal, finding that 93% of the public thinks the hostages are in danger of sexual violence and that 73% think that this should influence the decision to make a hostage deal.

These numbers differ from an August poll by the Hostage Family Forum that found that 59% of Israelis support a deal that would bring the hostages home while ending the war, and 33% opposed such a deal. DEMONSTRATORS PROTEST against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, outside IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, earlier this week. Many adults will need to be in therapy for some time to cope with the effects of a long war, the writer predicts. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

More than half support settlements

The polls were conducted by different organizations and, therefore, are likely not directly comparable but potentially indicate shifting attitudes in Israeli society about a hostage deal that would end the war.

Channel 12's poll also found that 51% of Israelis are against creating settlements in Gaza, while 33% are in favor. Some 16% don't know.

When looking at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's voters, some 57% are in favor of settling Gaza, while 24% are against it.